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Rikki Zagelbaum

Rikki Zagelbaum

Rikki Zagelbaum is a writer in New York and managing editor at The Commentator, a Yeshiva University student paper.

NYC Council Jewish Caucus Harvey Epstein
U.S. News
‘First time in a long time,’ NYC Council Jewish caucus talks needs, challenges with Jewish groups
“We’re grateful that these organizations are so hardworking and have already demonstrated really positive results,” Eric Dinowitz told JNS.
Mar. 9, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Harry Houdini
U.S. News
NY library exhibit shows how magic could help Jews succeed, reinvent selves
Mar. 3, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Danielle and Shlomo Meyers
Features
‘I saw a lot of my friends get married, felt it was time for me,’ says Danielle Meyers, who has Down syndrome
Feb. 27, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rob Rolison
U.S. News
New member of NY state Senate Jew-hatred panel aims to hold state officials accountable on safety
“You need public safety operationally, but to change a culture or mindset isn’t something you do just with new rules or regulations,” Rob Rolison told JNS.
Feb. 12, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Hebrew Bible
U.S. News
Daily biblical study good for ‘spiritual, educational needs,’ Jewish women say
Some 22,000 women from 30 countries are completing a two-year cycle of daily biblical study called Nach Yomi.
Feb. 5, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Jail prison
Israel News
Complex political, rabbinic questions surround Israeli bill calling for executing terrorists, experts say
“It’s a very severe question, a very grave question,” Rabbi Daniel Feldman told JNS. “It has to be looked at very, very carefully. With an eye toward both justice and fairness and protecting the innocence of society overall.”
Feb. 5, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Eric Adams, Jessica Tisch
U.S. News
NYC Jews celebrate Chanukah publicly and ‘this year will be no different,’ NYPD head says
“We saw the actual application of the globalization of intifada in Sydney,” Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, said of the terror attack during a Chanukah celebration in Australia.
Dec. 15, 2025
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rabbi Joseph Potasnik
U.S. News
‘A great honor,’ says Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, inaugural NYC Fire chief chaplain
“We have what’s called a ‘theology of presence,’” he told JNS. “You can be the greatest preacher, but if you’re not there for people during those important moments, you haven’t fulfilled your responsibility.”
Nov. 26, 2025
Rikki Zagelbaum
Lulav, Etrog, Sukkot
U.S. News
‘Smart political move’ for Trump to lift tariffs on Jewish religious products, expert says
“Symbolically, it helps maintain good relations with the Jewish community and with Israel,” a former Federal Reserve Bank of New York vice president told JNS.
Nov. 25, 2025
Rikki Zagelbaum
Yoseph Haddad
Features
Arab-Israelis, and not UN resolutions, will be central to Israel’s, Gaza’s future, Yoseph Haddad says
The Arab Israeli activist is leading a 14-member delegation of Christians, Muslims and Druze across U.S. campuses, and to Congress, to counter claims of “apartheid” and to confront anti-Israel propaganda.
Nov. 20, 2025
Rikki Zagelbaum
Mamdani
Features
Forsake public safety and ‘we’ll be your worst enemy,’ Sliwa tells Mamdani
“You let the chips fall where they may,” New York voter Jay Etzel told JNS at Sliwa’s Election Night watch party. “But at least you had the hero ready. Heroes don’t back out.”
Nov. 5, 2025
Rikki Zagelbaum
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