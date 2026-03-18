Rikki Zagelbaum

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“It’s a very severe question, a very grave question,” Rabbi Daniel Feldman told JNS. “It has to be looked at very, very carefully. With an eye toward both justice and fairness and protecting the innocence of society overall.”
“We have what’s called a ‘theology of presence,’” he told JNS. “You can be the greatest preacher, but if you’re not there for people during those important moments, you haven’t fulfilled your responsibility.”
The Arab Israeli activist is leading a 14-member delegation of Christians, Muslims and Druze across U.S. campuses, and to Congress, to counter claims of “apartheid” and to confront anti-Israel propaganda.