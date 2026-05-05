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Opinion

The enemy to the north

Israelis want to get rid of Hezbollah terrorists once and for all, the Iranian terrorist proxy that has prevented them from living normal lives for decades.

May. 5, 2026
Sarah N. Stern
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces ground troops in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces ground troops in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern is the founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a think tank that specializes in the Middle East. She is the author of Saudi Arabia and the Global Terrorist Network (2011).
( May 5, 2026 / JNS )

Nearly every Israeli I have met is supportive of the war against Iran and the one against Hezbollah. There is a robust disagreement on the political situation, on judicial reform, and even on which streets in Jerusalem are to be closed to traffic while their “light rail” is (eternally) under new construction. However, about the main existential issues—issues of life and death, of the Iranian continuous construction of underground centrifuges, missile boosters and nuclear bombs, and of Hezbollah’s proximity and attacks on the northern communities—there is near-unanimous agreement.

The present Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei (whether fully capable of functioning or not), has stated on Saturday that “a new chapter for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape amidst this ongoing war with the United States and Israel” and “the only place the Americans belong is at the bottom of the water.” He said that “the Gulf region will have a bright future without the presence of the United States.” And he reiterated that “we will secure the Gulf region and eliminate the enemy’s abusers from the waterway. Foreigners who come from thousands of miles away that act with greed and malice have no future here, except at the bottom of the water.”

Ali Abdollahi, a senior Iranian military official, warned on Monday that “all commercial ships and oil tankers are to refrain from any attempt to transit without coordination with the armed forces,” as reported by Iranian state media.

He said: “⁠We warn that any foreign armed force, especially the aggressive U.S. military, if they intend to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, will be targeted and attacked.”

How does this chapter finish up? Who will blink first?

According to John Bolton, who served as national security advisor in U.S. President Trump’s administration, “I think the United States has a great advantage here, but it hasn’t finished the job that was started. I think finishing the job means outing the regime in Tehran. But there are steps less than that that Trump can take. If he were to use military force to open the Straits of Hormuz, which does not involve going back to the attacks we saw three or four weeks ago, but keep the blockade on Iranian oil shipments, that would continue to put a huge financial squeeze on Iran, but would get a lot of much-needed oil out of the Gulf and onto international markets.”

Trump sent a letter on May 1 to congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Speaker Pro Tempore of the Senate, marking 60 days since the United States and Israel first attacked Iran.

This was in response to the War Powers Act, which had been passed on Nov. 7, 1973. That had been designed to limit former Republican President Richard Nixon’s ability to commit more troops to Vietnam. Since then, although the opposing party would like to enforce it, the War Powers Act has never been implemented.

The last time any president sought to address Congress about these issues was in 1941 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. (Of course, the United States has been engaged in multiple overseas ventures ever since.)

Iran submitted a 14-point plan in response, which included “ending the war within 30 days; American guarantees against further aggression; the withdrawal of all US forces from Iran’s periphery; an end to the U.S. naval blockade; the release of frozen Iranian assets; payment of reparations; the lifting of sanctions; an end to the hostilities in Lebanon; and an Iranian mechanism for controlling the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump’s response to this was made clear on his Truth Social feed, writing: “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity, and the world, over the last 47 years.”

Unfortunately, since its founding in 1982, Hezbollah has terrorized the northern communities of Kiryat Shmona, Metula and Ma’alot. In northern Israel, the smell and the sounds of gunfire are constantly in the air. Since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah started firing on Israeli communities—linking operations with Hamas in the south—some 60,000 residents have had to be evacuated. No one wants to attack Lebanese citizens. But they do want to get rid of Hezbollah terrorists once and for all, the major terrorist proxy of Iran that has prevented Israelis from living normal lives for decades.

Those same Israelis have decided that there is no other choice but to battle them out of commission. If this will help to erode the iron-clad grip of the Islamic Republic of Iran, then they believe that the current military efforts are worth it.

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