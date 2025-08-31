Months after Israeli strike, Hamas admits Mohammed Sinwar killed

( Aug. 31, 2025 / JNS )

Hamas on Saturday confirmed the death of its military leader in Gaza Mohammed Sinwar, months after Israel eliminated him in an airstrike on a tunnel in Khan Yunis.

The terrorist organization did not provide details, publishing pictures of him along with other Hamas terror leaders and describing them as “martyrs.”

5 and a half months after the assassination: #Hamas officially announces the killing of Mohammed #Sinwar. pic.twitter.com/WGWrxjYqvZ — Elly ????️ Israel Hamas war updates bkup (@Elly_bar_bkup) August 30, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Mohammed Sinwar’s death on May 28, saying that “We took out Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.”

Multiple Israeli Air Force jets were involved in the May 13 strike on the base under the European Hospital in Al-Fukhari, a town in the Khan Yunis Governorate. The strike employed bunker-busting munitions.

Sinwar was a senior Hamas commander and brother of Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated by Israeli ground forces on Oct. 16. Following his brother’s death, Mohammed Sinwar took his place as the group’s top military leader.

Yahya Sinwar was the mastermind behind the terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.