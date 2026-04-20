Israel points to Hamas endorsement of Gaza protest ships
“Jihadi Hamas officially sponsors the ‘Sumud’ flotilla. The flotilla embraces that support. No ambiguity there,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted a message on Monday noting that the terrorist group Hamas supports the latest Gaza protest flotilla. “You can tell a lot by who stands with you,” the ministry posted to X.
“Jihadi Hamas officially sponsors the ‘Sumud’ flotilla. The flotilla embraces that support. No ambiguity there,” the ministry said.
You can tell a lot by who stands with you.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 20, 2026
Jihadi Hamas officially sponsors the "Sumud" flotilla. The flotilla embraces that support.
No ambiguity there. pic.twitter.com/gLUsu2aK9M
A Hamas message saluted the participants in the ‘Sumud 2' flotilla. It called on the “international community and the United Nations and its institutions to protect the flotilla.”
The Global Sumud Flotilla left Barcelona on April 15, sailing toward Italy ahead of its attempt to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, organizers said. The flotilla includes more than 70 vessels.