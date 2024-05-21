New advocacy group launched for Jewish medical professionals

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

A new advocacy group for Jewish medical professionals aims to combat antisemitism at U.S. hospitals, the New York Post reported.

The American Jewish Medical Association is a “safe, enriching community with a unified voice for all Jewish healthcare workers,” per the website of the nonprofit, which brings together Jewish doctors, fellows, residents, medical students, and public health and healthcare professionals.

The group’s founder and president, Yael Halaas, a Manhattan plastic surgeon, told the Post that “it’s fundamentally scary for those of us who care about humanity. It’s Nazi Germany all over again.”

“Jewish medical students are bullied into silence,” she added.

The new group’s treasurer, Cary Schwartzbach, an orthopedist, told the Post that “antisemitism has made a lot of hospital residency programs uncomfortable for Jewish students.”

“We need a voice. We need to protect ourselves,” Schwartzbach said. “We need to protect medical school students.”