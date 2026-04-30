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News   Israel News

Israeli Navy said to intercept Gaza flotilla hundreds of miles from Strip

“This is the ‘medical aid’ found aboard the PR stunt flotilla: condoms and drugs,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla leave the port of Barcelona, April 12, 2026. Photo by Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images.
Vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla leave the port of Barcelona, April 12, 2026. Photo by Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces overnight Wednesday took control of vessels participating in the Hamas-linked Gaza flotilla, Israeli defense officials confirmed to Hebrew media following reports from organizers that naval forces had intercepted them. near Greece.

In a post on X, activists of the Global Sumud (“Steadfastness”) Flotilla claimed they were “approached by military speedboats, self-identified as ‘Israel,’ pointing lasers and semi-automatic assault weapons ordering participants to the front of the boats and to get on their hands and knees.”

According to a tracking map on the flotilla’s official website, the vessels were stopped near the Greek island of Crete, hundreds of nautical miles from Israel.

In a video clip published by the organization, an Israeli Navy officer could be heard calling on the activists to abandon their journey.

“If you wish to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, you may do so through established and recognized channels. Please change course and return to the port of origin. If you are carrying humanitarian aid, you are invited to proceed to the Port of Ashdod,” the officer states.

“It is dangerous to remain on your current course. If you continue the attempt to breach the maritime blockade, we will stop your vessel and act to seize it through legal proceedings in court,” he adds. " You bear full responsibility for your actions.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry published what it said was footage of items found aboard the ships. “This is the ‘medical aid’ found aboard the PR stunt flotilla: condoms and drugs,” the ministry tweeted.

On Wednesday, the MFA had stated that “the driving force behind the flotilla provocation is Hamas - joining hands with professional provocateurs - with the aim of sabotaging [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s peace plan.”

“Like previous provocations, this is nothing but a PR stunt: a provocation without humanitarian aid,” it stated. “As international media have exposed, these are professional provocateurs on pleasure cruises, addicted to self-promotion.”

The Foreign Ministry, Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a JNS request for comment about the reported military operation on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had imposed sanctions on a crowdfunding campaign organized by the Hamas terrorist organization to raise money for the flotilla.

The sanctions were part of a broader Israeli effort, which includes U.S. involvement, to counter attempts by Hamas and others to destabilize the Gaza Strip, according to the ministry.

“The flotilla violates U.N. Resolution 2803, which stipulates that aid to the Gaza Strip will enter through the accepted official channels, and therefore undermines the Trump administration’s settlement efforts as part of its efforts to achieve regional stability,” the statement added.

The declared objective of the Global Sumud Flotilla is to “to break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide.”

Jerusalem maintains that its naval blockade on the enclave, imposed on Jan. 3, 2009, is compatible with international law. It aims to prevent weapons, terrorists and funds from entering or exiting Gaza by sea. The enclave has been ruled by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists since 2007.

Several missions led by the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted by the Israeli Navy last year, with participants detained and deported, including Swedish far-left activist Greta Thunberg.

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