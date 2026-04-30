More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Identity of IDF soldier extracted from Turkey in covert operation revealed

While visiting her parents in Turkey, Jessica Bachar, 28, was arrested by Turkish authorities following calls by Islamic groups in Ankara to imprison her.

Apr. 30, 2026
David Isaac
Jessica Bachar. Credit: Bar-Ilan University.
Jessica Bachar. Credit: Bar-Ilan University.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Two months ago, a female IDF soldier visiting her parents in Turkey was arrested by Turkish authorities. She was spirited out of the country in an under-the-radar mission by Israel on Feb. 18. Few details about the mission or the young woman were given at the time. Her name was made public on Wednesday.

Jessica Bachar, 28, was born in Istanbul and immigrated to Israel alone at the age of 17.

While visiting her parents in Turkey, Bachar was arrested by Turkish authorities following calls by Islamic groups in Ankara to imprison her. They published online a picture of her in an Israeli army uniform and details about her parents, including their address, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Bachar was held in jail for several hours and then remanded to house arrest for several days, according to reports at the time. The offense was serving in a foreign army. Pressure from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the United States were key to winning her release.

When she initially came to Israel, Bachar stayed at Kibbutz Na’an, according to feature story by Bar-Ilan University in July 2025 highlighting Bachar’s early professional success.

She fell in love with Israel and decided to stay, enlisting in the IDF in 2018 and serving for two years before studying at Bar-Ilan (2020-2024) where she majored in political science and communications. She then completed a masters in Human-Computer Interaction at Reichman University.

Bachar has shown great promise as an entrepreneur. According to Bar-Ilan University, Bachar initiated projects already in the army, where she built a new unit to support immigrants. “She coordinated with embassies, led operations, and even designed the unit’s logo—an experience that earned her an official commendation and sparked her first taste of leadership,” the school reported.

While studying at Bar-Ilan, she managed projects for global brands, led product operations at a tech company, and consulted for firms such as Amazon.

When a series of powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in Feb. 2023, Bachar created GraceAID, an app for disaster relief. She worked together with a Turkish student to bring it to fruition.

In 2024, Bachar was named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Gold Moon Awards, a Turkish organization that honors individuals and brands in business. That same year, she appeared on the cover of She & Girls, a popular Turkish lifestyle magazine.

Anti-Israel Bias
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla leave the port of Barcelona, April 12, 2026. Photo by Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli Navy said to intercept Gaza flotilla hundreds of miles from Strip
“This is the ‘medical aid’ found aboard the PR stunt flotilla: condoms and drugs,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Attack LA synagogue
U.S. News
‘Thought it was end of my life,’ says Jewish man attacked near Los Angeles synagogue
“People shouldn’t think that, ‘Oh this is not going to happen to me,’” the 32-year-old Judaic studies teacher told JNS. “It can happen to anyone walking the streets, anyone with their groceries.”
Apr. 29, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
California plans to update content rules after voter guide includes candidate statement with Jew-hatred
The state must make changes “to clearly address content that is not permitted, while preserving the ability of candidates to present their qualifications to voters,” its secretary of state told JNS.
Apr. 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, as the sixth annual Tom Johnson lecturer on Sept. 19, 2019. The lectureship was established in 2010 for Johnson’s 30 years of distinguished service as chairman of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation Board of Trustees. He served as executive assistant to the president, and later, as president and chairman of CNN. Credit: Jay Godwin/Flickr/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Supreme Court rules religious group may keep its donor list private
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the New Jersey attorney general’s demand for donor information may deter donors from associating with First Choice, a Christian pregnancy resource center.
Apr. 29, 2026
Judea and Samaria
U.S. News
Tennessee governor signs bill recognizing ‘Judea and Samaria’ in official materials
“It’s very important, not only for Israel, but also for the United States, that people will be more familiar with the real history,” Yigal Dilmoni, of American Friends of Judea and Samaria, told JNS.
Apr. 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Laptop, Cellphone
U.S. News
Bipartisan House resolution condemns Jew-hatred rhetoric by online influencers
“When influential voices spread conspiracy theories, promote terrorism or dehumanize Jewish people, it fuels real-world violence and intimidation,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.
Apr. 29, 2026
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
When rhetoric turns dangerous: Extremism, media narratives, and violence
Apr. 29, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow