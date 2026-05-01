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Task force report alleges widespread anti-Christian bias under Biden admin

“For years, the Biden-Harris administration doggedly harassed and targeted Christians simply for living according to their beliefs,” Rep. Tim Walberg said.

May. 1, 2026
A stone cross in shadow. Credit: Mirosław i Joanna Bucholc/Pixabay.
A stone cross in shadow. Credit: Mirosław i Joanna Bucholc/Pixabay.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

A federal task force report released on Thursday alleges there was widespread “anti-Christian bias” across multiple U.S. government agencies during the Biden administration, including law enforcement, education, tax policy and healthcare.

The report, titled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias within the Federal Government,” claims that “the Biden administration’s policies regularly clashed with a Christian worldview and burdened traditional religious practices.” The 200-page report is supported by over 1100 footnotes and over 300 pages of exhibits.

Among its findings, the task force alleges that the Department of Justice “pursued aggressive prosecutions against non-violent, pro-life Christian demonstrators” under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act while responding less forcefully to “violent attacks against pregnancy resource centers.” It also claims prosecutors “tried to screen out jurors based on their Christian beliefs” and referred to pro-life views as “culty.”

The report further alleges that the FBI “investigated, monitored, tracked and scrutinized traditional Catholics who had engaged in no criminal misconduct” and considered them potential “violent extremists or domestic terrorists,” relying on allegations from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In tax enforcement, the Internal Revenue Service allegedly investigated churches over sermons, including denying tax-exempt status to a Christian group because its “Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates,” according to the report.

The Department of Education is accused of disproportionately penalizing Christian universities with fines and penalties compared to non-Christian universities.

The report claims that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department “withdrew a notice of violation against the University of Vermont Medical Center after it coerced a Christian nurse into participating in an abortion despite her religious objections.”

The task force also points to federal guidance on gender identity and sexual orientation, arguing that policies affecting schools, workplaces and foster care systems limited religious accommodations and, in some cases, conflicted with faith-based providers’ beliefs.

It further contends that requests for religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates were often denied or left unresolved.

“For years, the Biden-Harris administration doggedly harassed and targeted Christians simply for living according to their beliefs,” Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, stated.

“Republicans and the Trump administration saw this rampant religious persecution and said, ‘enough is enough,’” he said.

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