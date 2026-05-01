New hate crime charges against rioters who disrupted pro-Israel event in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service said on Friday that it has brought new hate crime and riot charges against some of the six people, whom it arrested on Nov. 5, 2025, after rioters disrupted a private, pro-Israel event.

“The new charges include ‘public incitement of hatred’ and ‘take part in a riot while masked,’” stated Myron Demkiw, chief of the Toronto Police Service.

“This is an example of what we mean when we say our investigations continue and that charges can be laid well after an incident,” the chief stated. “Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Toronto Police Service have made over 517 arrests and laid over 1,275 charges in connection with demonstrations, protests and hate‑motivated offenses, and our members continue to enforce the laws every day.”

Toronto police officers arrested six people in connection with the disruption of the private event in 2025. The rioters are accused of forcing their way into a building, damaging property and entering an area where event attendees were gathered. “Teir actions caused those in attendance to fear for their safety,” the police department said. “One individual sustained injuries from broken glass during the forced entry,”

“During the arrest process, some of the accused obstructed officers, and one individual assaulted an officer while attempting to prevent an arrest,” the department said.

The department announced new charges against four of the six on Friday. Two face new charges, one count each, of “public incitement of hatred targeting members of the Israeli community.”

Those charges are Qabil Ibrahim, 26, of Toronto, who was also charged with rioting while masked; Fatimah Mugni, 23, of Toronto, who is charged with rioting and taking part in an unlawful assembly while masked, incitement of hatred and mischief interference with enjoyment of property; and Nicole Baiton, 25, of Oakville, and Kiana Alexis, 22, of Toronto, both of whom face charges of rioting and unlawful assembly while masked, hatred incitement and mischief interference.

The accused allegedly disrupted a Students Supporting Israel chapter event at Toronto Metropolitan University.