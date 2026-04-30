Ire at Israeli FM saying need US OK before Judea and Samaria sovereignty

Public figures on Wednesday responded to published off-the-record comments by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, indicating that Jerusalem is not planning to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria “at least in the coming months,” due to opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a Zoom briefing hosted by the American Friends of Likud organization earlier this week, Sa’ar said that “Implementing sovereignty, we will need to do only with the coordination with the United States of America.”

Religious Zionist Party Knesset member Ohad Tal responded to Sa’ar’s comments, telling JNS that applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is the morally and biblically correct path and represents the only viable solution to stabilizing the region and ensuring a better future for all—Jews and Arabs alike.



Tal said, “Even today, we are witnessing American support for the steps we are taking to establish de facto sovereignty on the ground.”

The lawmaker added that he is convinced that when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents the facts clearly and at the right time to Trump, “the president will accept this and support the application of sovereignty de jure as well.”

Former Ambassador Yoram Ettinger, who served as minister for congressional affairs at Israel’s embassy in Washington and is an expert on U.S.-Israel relations, told JNS that Israel should avoid declarations and instead establish a practical presence in Judea and Samaria through expanded housing construction.

He acknowledged that securing U.S. endorsement for sovereignty would not be easy. Ettinger suggested that when addressing U.S. audiences—from Trump on down—Israel should emphasize the positive impact of its control over Judea and Samaria while making clear the dangers of establishing a Palestinian state.

“A Palestinian state would severely undermine regional stability and U.S. economic and homeland security interests,” he said.

Ettinger said that a Palestinian state would destabilize the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which would trigger a ripple effect spreading Islamic terrorism throughout pro-U.S. oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, and threaten global shipping and trade routes.

He said Israel’s control of the Judea and Samaria mountain range was a critical line of defense that Americans should understand is not important only for Israel, but “serves as a deterrent against terrorism and war, which is consistent with U.S. interests.”

The Sovereignty Movement, co-chaired by Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, told JNS that its activists will continue to lead the demand for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The movement emphasized that while Trump is a true friend of Israel, as demonstrated by many of his actions and statements, the responsibility for fateful decisions regarding the future of the State of Israel lies solely with the government of Israel.

They stressed that such decisions will be made in Jerusalem—and nowhere else. “The Israeli public expects decisive leadership: sovereignty, stability and governance. There will be no effective governance in the Negev or the Galilee without applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” they said.

They added that Israeli hesitation fuels processes of illegal takeover of land and undermines sovereignty in practice throughout the country. “Weakness invites pressure; determination creates reality,” they said.

The Sovereignty Movement further stressed that the government of Israel will not be able to avoid making this decision. The application and implementation of sovereignty over all parts of our land is a national necessity, they said.

The movement added, “The eternal nation [the Jewish people] does not fear temporary pressures and expects the prime minister and the foreign minister to stand firm and lead toward sovereignty.”

Sovereignty on the ground

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 Action, a new party in the World Zionist Organization supporting sovereignty, told JNS that Sa’ar correctly doesn’t want to publicly disrespect Trump, whom he called Israel’s great ally.

“Nevertheless, more important than formal pronouncements are the concrete steps of sovereignty being advanced every day on the ground thanks to Israel’s government policies,” Weisz said.

Avi Abelow, host of the “Pulse of Israel Show” and CEO of the 12Tribe Films Foundation, told JNS that Sa’ar’s remarks highlight that Israel has not effectively framed sovereignty as a shared objective with its most important ally.

Abelow said that Trump has never operated within the traditional diplomatic framework that has guided U.S. policy in the Middle East for decades, adding that the president responds to strength, clarity and outcomes.

He added that Trump has spoken openly about the idea that victory shapes reality, often invoking the phrase “To the victor go the spoils.”

Abelow argued that this is the language in which Israel should be making its case—not one of hesitation, but of strategic alignment.

“That alignment must be stated plainly,” he said. “The application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is in the best strategic interests of the United States of America.”

He added that the alternative, with Palestinian self-rule, has consistently failed for over 30 years, and preserving the status quo only perpetuates regional instability.

Abelow said that the events of Oct. 7, 2023, shattered any remaining illusions about the ecosystem of terror operating against Israel. “This is not a localized conflict; it is part of a broader ideological jihadi struggle that directly intersects with American security concerns,” he said.

A representative of American Friends of Likud told JNS that the comments made during the briefing with the foreign minister were not intended for publication.