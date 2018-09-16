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Fatah mocks 9/11 terror attacks in political cartoon

On the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11, Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah Movement posted the above cartoon, mocking the horrific attack in which nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered.

Sep. 16, 2018
The cartoon shows U.S. President Donald Trump about to fly a plane into a building shaped like the P.A. map of “Palestine.” The building is painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag; smoke is already rising from it. [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 11, 2018: PMW].
The cartoon shows U.S. President Donald Trump about to fly a plane into a building shaped like the P.A. map of “Palestine.” The building is painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag; smoke is already rising from it. [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 11, 2018: PMW].

On the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11, Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement posted the above cartoon, mocking the horrific attack in which nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered.

The cartoon shows U.S. President Donald Trump about to fly a plane into a building shaped like the P.A. map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel as “Palestine,” together with the P.A. areas. The building is painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag, and smoke is already rising from it. Text on building: “The Palestinian cause” Text on cartoon and in Facebook post: “[U.S. President Donald] Trump’s decision to eliminate the Palestinian cause” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 11, 2018]

The cartoon follows the U.S. administration’s recent decision to cut all U.S. funding to UNRWA (U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East). The U.S. sees UNRWA as an organization that perpetuates the human tragedy for millions of refugee camp residents, by imposing on them the status of “refugees” and preventing them from moving on to a productive life. The P.A. and Fatah prefer to impose the status of refugees on millions of people so they will see themselves as victims of Israel, demanding to “return” to “Palestine.”Palestinian Media Watch has documented other Palestinian cartoons commenting on the terror attack on 9/11.

Another cartoon, published in the official P.A. daily, criticized Trump for being Israel’s “puppet”:

The cartoon portrays U.S. President Donald Trump as a puppet being controlled by a caricature of an Israeli soldier depicted with a grotesquely large nose. [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Aug. 28, 2018] Read the full report here.

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