More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Hundreds of Christian and Jewish leaders to press faith-based diplomacy on Capitol Hill

Israel Advocacy Day brings together pastors and rabbis from more than 37 states to the nation’s capital at a time of increasing criticism of Israel on both sides of the political aisle.

May. 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Evangelical leaders advocating for Israel in Washington D.C. (From left to right: Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles’ Wings Ministries, Susan Michaels from the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and Jordanna McMillan of the Israel Allies Foundation.) Credit: Eagles’ Wings, May 4, 2026.
Evangelical leaders advocating for Israel in Washington D.C. (From left to right: Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles’ Wings Ministries, Susan Michaels from the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and Jordanna McMillan of the Israel Allies Foundation.) Credit: Eagles’ Wings, May 4, 2026.
( May 5, 2026 / JNS )

Hundreds of Christian and Jewish leaders are gathering in Washington, D.C. this week to press lawmakers on Capitol Hill to strengthen ties with Israel and confront the rise of global antisemitism.

The annual interfaith event comes amid increasing criticism of Israel on both sides of the political aisle amid a burst of antisemitism around the globe triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

The gathering for Israel Advocacy Day, which will bring together pastors and rabbis from more than 37 states to the nation’s capital, also comes as a month-old U.S. truce with Iran teetered on the brink of collapse following renewed Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“At a time when Israel and the Jewish people are confronting threats unlike any we have seen in a generation, the American Christian community must stand visibly and publicly with our Jewish brothers and sisters,” said Susan Michael, president of the US office of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, the biggest evangelical organization in Israel. “The pastors and rabbis joining us in Washington are … here to do the work of building durable, principled support for Israel and to ensure that biblically-rooted advocacy reaches every corner of Capitol Hill.”

“Pastors and lay leaders have come from communities of every background, across denominations, ethnicities, and regions,” said Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and president of the New York-based Eagles’ Wings Ministries. “They understand that supporting Israel is not a political question for us; it is a matter of conviction.”

The participants will hold advocacy meetings across the Hill on Tuesday, attend a workshop entitled “Christians, Israel, and Zionism: A Biblical Response to Confusion, Criticism, and Cultural Pressure,” and be hosted for an evening congressional reception with remarks from Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

“Israel Advocacy Day gives the staff who actually shape policy on the Hill the chance to hear directly from constituents whose support for Israel is rooted in Scripture and lived out in their communities every day,” said Jordanna McMillan, the U.S. director of the Washington D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation, which has spearheaded faith-based diplomacy in parliaments around the world for nearly two decades. “That kind of conversation moves the needle.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Diaspora Jewry
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (right) meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, July 31, 2025. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israeli FM embarks on diplomatic visit to Germany
Gideon Sa’ar’s meeting with his German counterpart will mark the eighth between the two over the past year.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
“A Plate of Hope and Color” opened at the Uri Lifshitz Studio in Tel Aviv, May 1, 2026. Credit: Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin.
Feature
‘A Plate of Hope and Color': Leading Israeli artists unite to embrace lone soldiers
An exhibition in Tel Aviv supports thousands of IDF troops from abroad serving in Israel.
May. 5, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
BOULDER, COLORADO - JUNE 8: Boulder Police man a road block on June 8, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. On June 1, suspect Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw incendiary devices at a group participating in an organized walk to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman was charged with 118 counts, including 28 counts of attempted murder. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
Antisemitism
Colorado firebombing suspect to plead guilty
Man accused in deadly antisemitic 2025 firebombing of rally in Boulder in support of hostages held by Hamas will plead guilty to murder and other state charges, his lawyers say.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a media statement on the government's response to a stabbing in which two Jewish men were wounded at 10 Downing Street on April 30, 2026 in London, England. On Wednesday, two Jewish men aged 76 and 34 were stabbed in the Golders Green area of north London. The suspect, aged 45, was tasered and arrested. Police have declared the attack a terrorist incident. The two victims were taken to hospital and are said to be in stable condition. (Photo by Jack Taylor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Antisemitism
Starmer convenes leaders to tackle UK antisemitism surge
UK raises terror threat to severe and pledges funding as Starmer gathers cross-sector leaders after attacks on Jews in London.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
A large public bomb shelter in central Tel Aviv, March 20, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli cities open, inspect bomb shelters amid faltering Iran truce
“There is no change in policy, but we are on full alert,” the mayor of Rishon Letzion said.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
An anti-American billboard referencing U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz on a building at Valiasr Square in Tehran, May 2, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Iran still 9-12 months from acquiring nuclear weapon, says report based on US intelligence
“Operation Midnight Hammer” in June 2025 “obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities,” a White House spokeswoman said.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate after IRGC proposal rejection
May. 5, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionists in disguise
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
The fallacy of ‘unity’
Ruthie Blum