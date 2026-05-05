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News   Israel News

Netanyahu meets Board of Peace officials in Jerusalem

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, senior Trump administration official Aryeh Lightstone and Israeli tech entrepreneur Liran Tancman.

May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with officials of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, May 5, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with officials of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, May 5, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
( May 5, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met with a Board of Peace delegation led by High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov, his office said.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately provide a readout of the Jerusalem meeting, which was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, senior Trump administration official Aryeh Lightstone and Liran Tancman, an Israeli tech entrepreneur who is advising the Board of Peace on a volunteer basis, according to a picture distributed by the PMO.

Tony Blair, a founding member of the Board of Peace, told the U.N Security Council last week that the organization had made “substantial progress” in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

Blair pointed at the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which he said recently completed its “pre-deployment assessment mission,” as key milestones in implementing Trump’s 20-point peace plan that ended the fighting.

“The critical demilitarization talks with Hamas are continuing, led with immense effort by the mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey together with Mladenov and representatives of the Board of Peace,” according to the former British prime minister.

Senior Hamas leaders like Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk have rejected key parts of Washington’s peace plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s “military wing,” last month denounced calls for its disarmament under the ceasefire plan as “extremely dangerous.”

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Anas Muhammad Ibrahim Hamed, a terrorist in Hamas’s Nukhba Force who infiltrated the Jewish state as part of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the military said on Tuesday.

Hamed “posed an imminent threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip” and was killed in a targeted airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, according to the military.

The military added that steps were taken to reduce the risk of harm to noncombatants, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

Gaza Strip U.S.-Israel Relations
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