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Starmer warns Iran over UK destabilization efforts

British PM says attempts to foment division will not be tolerated, vows consequences and fast-tracks legislation targeting extremism and antisemitism.

May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Demonstrators march from BBC Broadcasting House to Downing Street during the "National March for a Free Iran" on January 18, 2026 in London, England. Demonstrators are marching from the BBC to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to proscribe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), shut the Iranian Embassy in London, and end diplomatic ties with Iran. Protests that arose in Iran in December in response to the country's economic crisis have seemingly ebbed following a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
Demonstrators march from BBC Broadcasting House to Downing Street during the “National March for a Free Iran” on Jan. 18, 2026 in London, England.
Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images.
( May 5, 2026 / JNS )

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday warned that attempts by Iran to destabilize British society “will not be tolerated,” signaling potential consequences if such activity is confirmed.

Speaking from Downing Street, Starmer said the government is fast-tracking legislation to counter what he described as “malign threats” aimed at fomenting violence, hatred and division. He added that any state or actor seeking to undermine social cohesion would face repercussions.

Starmer also said antisemitism in the United Kingdom stems from multiple sources, including Islamist, far-left and far-right extremism, all of which target Jewish communities. He outlined a new national strategy to combat extremism and strengthen social cohesion, describing it as a “complete step change” designed to ensure people can live without fear.

His comments followed a meeting earlier in the day of leaders from across society to address rising antisemitism following the stabbing of two Jewish men in London and a series of other attacks.

The meeting brought together representatives from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing for discussions with Jewish community members, as the government seeks a coordinated response.

Starmer said the recent violence reflects a broader pattern of antisemitism that has left Jewish communities “frightened and angry,” calling it a crisis that demands action across society.

The government has raised the national terrorism threat level to “severe” and announced an additional £25 million in funding to bolster security for Jewish institutions. Officials have also pledged new legislation targeting extremist threats and faster prosecution of antisemitic offenses.

Iran
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