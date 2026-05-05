Starmer warns Iran over UK destabilization efforts
British PM says attempts to foment division will not be tolerated, vows consequences and fast-tracks legislation targeting extremism and antisemitism.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday warned that attempts by Iran to destabilize British society “will not be tolerated,” signaling potential consequences if such activity is confirmed.
Speaking from Downing Street, Starmer said the government is fast-tracking legislation to counter what he described as “malign threats” aimed at fomenting violence, hatred and division. He added that any state or actor seeking to undermine social cohesion would face repercussions.
Sir Keir Starmer has said attempts by Iran to destabilise British society "will not be tolerated"https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 5, 2026
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Starmer also said antisemitism in the United Kingdom stems from multiple sources, including Islamist, far-left and far-right extremism, all of which target Jewish communities. He outlined a new national strategy to combat extremism and strengthen social cohesion, describing it as a “complete step change” designed to ensure people can live without fear.
His comments followed a meeting earlier in the day of leaders from across society to address rising antisemitism following the stabbing of two Jewish men in London and a series of other attacks.
The meeting brought together representatives from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing for discussions with Jewish community members, as the government seeks a coordinated response.
Starmer said the recent violence reflects a broader pattern of antisemitism that has left Jewish communities “frightened and angry,” calling it a crisis that demands action across society.
The government has raised the national terrorism threat level to “severe” and announced an additional £25 million in funding to bolster security for Jewish institutions. Officials have also pledged new legislation targeting extremist threats and faster prosecution of antisemitic offenses.