More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Germany honors Israeli defense officials for Arrow 3 project

The awards highlight the Israelis’ leadership in advancing the Arrow 3 system’s deployment in Germany, which reached operational capability in December 2025.

Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Germany honors Israeli defense officials for Arrow 3 project

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
The German Bundeswehr honored two senior Israeli officials from the Directorate of Defense Research and Development at the Israel Ministry of Defense with the Bundeswehr Cross of Honor, April 27, 2026. Credit: MoD.
The Arrow 3 system is jointly developed and produced by the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

The German military awarded its prestigious Cross of Honor on Monday to two senior officials from the Israel Defense Ministry, recognizing their contributions to bilateral defense cooperation and the Arrow 3 missile defense project for Germany.

At a ceremony held at a German Air Force base, Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), received the Cross of Honor in Gold, while a senior IMDO division head, identified as Col. R., received the Silver award. The decorations were presented by Arnt Kuebart, commander of the German Air Force’s ground-based units.

The awards highlight the Israelis’ leadership in advancing the Arrow 3 system’s deployment in Germany, which reached operational capability in December 2025. The project is part of a $6.7 billion agreement, Israel’s largest defense export deal to date.

Moshe Patel, center, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), after receiving the Cross of Honor in Gold, one of the Federal Republic of Germany's highest military decorations for distinguished service to the Bundeswehr, April 27, 2026. Credit: MoD.
Moshe Patel, center, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), after receiving the Cross of Honor in Gold, one of the Federal Republic of Germany’s highest military decorations for distinguished service to the Bundeswehr, April 27, 2026. Credit: MoD.

The Arrow 3 air-defense system, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere and possesses exceptional long-range interception capabilities, has made hundreds of successful interceptions since the outbreak of war between Israel, Hezbollah and Iran in October 2023.

Established in 1980, the Bundeswehr Cross of Honor is awarded for exceptional service and may be conferred in rare cases on foreign military personnel and civilians. German project lead Carsten Koepper emphasized that the ceremony reflects the strong partnership between German and Israeli defense teams.

The Arrow 3 system is jointly developed by Israel and the United States, with Israel Aerospace Industries serving as prime contractor alongside multiple defense partners.

Defense and Security Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Iran's embassy in London, March 28, 2016. Credit: Passikivi via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Israel denounces Iran for recruiting terrorists through London embassy
“Diplomatic cover cannot be a shield for terror activity,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Jan. 27, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Crooked’ ICC prosecutor bought off by Qatar, says Israeli foreign ministry
A new witness statement reportedly claims that Qatar offered to “look after” Karim Khan if he went after Israeli leaders.
Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Armed Hamas terrorists stand guard in Gaza City, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Exploiting international focus on other arenas, Hamas moves to consolidate rule in Gaza
Former senior Shin Bet officials tell JNS that the group’s terror army and civil governance can only be dismantled by the IDF.
Apr. 28, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Haifa Port, 2018. Credit: Zvi Roger/Haifa Municipality.
Israel News
Ukraine threatens Israel with sanctions over ‘stolen’ grain shipments
Israel’s foreign minister said that no evidence had been provided by Kyiv, which he criticized for raising the issue in the media rather than diplomatic channels.
Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
A woman wrapped in a shah-era flag at the rally in Place de la Bastille, Paris, April 19, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
World News
Iran regime braces for renewed protests amid economic crisis—report
Security officials warn mass unrest could erupt within days as economy deteriorates.
Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a gathering at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli FM tells UN Lebanon coordinator Hezbollah increasingly operating near UNIFIL sites
The conduct of the Iranian-backed terrorist organization is undermining the ceasefire against Lebanon’s interests, said Gideon Sa’ar.
Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Epic Fury Blockade Iran
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
The hidden logic behind Iran’s rejection of the US deal
Apr. 28, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Column
The self-anointed ‘good’ Israelis
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
It’s Zohran Mamdani’s New York now, not Eliot Engel’s
Jonathan S. Tobin