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Yaakov Lappin

Yaakov Lappin

Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.

An Israeli soldier examines anti-tank ordnance seized from Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Southern Lebanon, Dec. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and the risk of northern infiltration
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Mar. 19, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Ali Larijani
Analysis
Ali Larijani, Iran’s ‘de facto ruler,’ eliminated in IAF strike
Mar. 18, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 91st Division conduct ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon, March 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
‘Only IDF presence in Lebanon can defend northern Israel’
Mar. 17, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli Air Force jets strike IRGC Quds Force aircraft and other military infrastructure at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, March 7, 2026. Source: @IAFsite/X.
Analysis
IDF ‘severing connection between Iran and Hezbollah’
IAF completes 4,200 sorties against Tehran’s regime, eliminates key Iranian personnel in Lebanon.
Mar. 13, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
The Iron Beam system in action. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry.
Analysis
Lasers against Hezbollah: Does Israel need them at this stage?
The IDF has yet to confirm any laser usage, as Iron Dome appears to be handling Hezbollah’s rockets and drones.
Mar. 10, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
200 UAV Squadron
Features
UAV operator tells JNS about missions ‘some did not think possible’
An Israeli Air Force drone operator details the unprecedented scale of “Operation Roaring Lion” and how aerial superiority was achieved.
Mar. 9, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli soldiers from the 869th Field Intelligence Battalion operate a drone along the Lebanese border in an effort to track and target Hezbollah positions. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
‘Hezbollah is isolated, weak and vulnerable’
As the IDF intensifies its campaign in Southern Lebanon, a former IDF investigator outlines strategic options for decisively defeating the Iranian proxy
Mar. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
US CENTCOM, Cooper
Analysis
‘Never before in history’ have US, Israel integrated ops at this scale
Senior defense experts from JISS analyze the unprecedented Israeli-American military cooperation and examine continuing war scenarios.
Mar. 6, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during "Operation Roaring Lion" against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 3, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Analysis
‘Most targets struck in Iran were developed after June war’
Some 600-plus targets struck in Iran by Israel so far, while 160 hit in Lebanon • Tactical operations underway to prevent Hezbollah infiltration.
Mar. 4, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
IDF officers on the northern border
Analysis
‘Hezbollah just entered a fight it cannot win’
After rockets were fired on the Haifa area, the IDF spokesperson said, “We are going on the offensive against Hezbollah.”
Mar. 3, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
An Israeli Air Force fighter pilot during "Operation Roaring Lion" against the Islamic Republic, Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Analysis
‘50% of Iranian missile launchers destroyed’
“Operation Roaring Lion” decapitates Iranian leadership, systematically dismantles missile infrastructure, setting it back by years, says military official.
Mar. 2, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
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