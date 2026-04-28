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Israel denounces Iran for recruiting terrorists through London embassy

“Diplomatic cover cannot be a shield for terror activity,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel denounces Iran for recruiting terrorists through London embassy

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Iran's embassy in London, March 28, 2016. Credit: Passikivi via Wikimedia Commons.
Iran’s embassy in London, March 28, 2016. Credit: Passikivi via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the Iranian regime for reportedly launching a campaign last month to recruit terrorists through its embassy in the United Kingdom.

“Diplomatic cover cannot be a shield for terror activity. Acting against such missions is a necessary response to a regime that exploits diplomacy to spread violence,” the ministry said in a post on X.

According to the Daily Mail, Tehran’s Embassy in London has called on “all brave and noble children of Iran,” who are U.K. residents to join an official “martyrdom” program.

“Consulate officials posted a message encouraging ‘proud Iranian compatriots residing in Britain’ to register for its ‘Jan Fada'—or ‘sacrificing life'—program,” the British paper reported.

The message was posted in Farsi on the embassy’s official Telegram channel. “Let us all, to a man, give our bodies to be slain; for it is better than giving our country to the enemy,” the post further said.

Roger Macmillan, former director of security at Iran International, a U.K.-based news outlet opposed to the regime, told the Daily Mail: “It is horrific the fact that this is on U.K. soil. This is an attempt at radicalization online of people who could be persuaded by the regime to commit acts in support of the Islamic Republic in the U.K.”

Nadeh Fallah of the Iranian Human Rights & Allies group warned that Britain must proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), which is “actively seeking to radicalize, recruit and exert influence on British soil.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last week that legislation to proscribe the IRGC would be introduced in the next session of parliament.

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