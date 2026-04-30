IDF releases name of soldier KIA in Lebanon
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Liem and share in their profound grief,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to X.
The Israel Defense Forces has released the name on Thursday of the combat soldier who died in Southern Lebanon: Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo, 19, from Herzliya, who served in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.
Ben Hamo was killed by an exploding drone. Another soldier was also wounded in the incident.
“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I mourn the fall of Golani fighter, Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo, who fell in battle in Southern Lebanon. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Liem and share in their profound grief,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to X.
"[He] fought with courage and valor against the terrorist organization Hezbollah to safeguard Israel’s security. I send wishes for a speedy recovery to our wounded, and I strengthen and support our fighters on the battlefield who are acting with determination against every threat to them and to the settlements of the north. May his memory be blessed,” the prime minister wrote.
Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, a total of 16 IDF soldiers have been killed in Lebanon.
יחד עם כל אזרחי ישראל, רעייתי ואני כואבים את נפילתו של לוחם גולני, סמל ליאם בן חמו ז״ל, שנפל בקרב בדרום לבנון.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 30, 2026
אנו שולחים את תנחומינו מעומק הלב למשפחתו של ליאם ז״ל ומשתתפים בצערה הכבד.
ליאם ז״ל לחם בעוז ובגבורה נגד ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה כדי לשמור על ביטחון ישראל.
אני שולח… pic.twitter.com/TpPSEhvj9f