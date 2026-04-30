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Michigan Senate approves ‘End Jew-Hatred Day’ resolution

“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern,” stated Lana Theis, the Republican state senator who introduced the measure. “It’s happening here in Michigan, and it’s happening now.”

Apr. 30, 2026
Republican state senator Lana Theis stands in the Michigan Senate gallery with Adar Rubin, director of mobilization for End Jew Hatred, and Democratic state senator Jeremy Moss following the Senate passage of Theis' End Jew-Hatred resolution, April 29, 2026. Credit: Office of Sen. Lana Theis.
Republican state senator Lana Theis stands in the Michigan Senate gallery with Adar Rubin, director of mobilization for EndJewHatred, and Democratic state senator Jeremy Moss following the Senate passage of Theis’ End Jew-Hatred resolution, April 29, 2026. Credit: Office of Sen. Lana Theis.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The Michigan Senate adopted a resolution on Wednesday marking “End Jew-Hatred Day” in response to rising antisemitism, including the March 12 attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich.

The measure, SR 115, was introduced by Lana Theis, a Republican state senator, and calls on lawmakers to “set aside political differences” and “unite with singular purpose to condemn Jew-hatred in all its forms, and stand resolute to end the discrimination and persecution of the Jewish people.”

During debate on the Senate floor, Theis said she felt it was important as a Christian to emphasize the need for solidarity in opposing Jew-hatred.

“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern,” she said. “It’s happening here in Michigan, and it’s happening now.”

The resolution cites a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, referencing the assault on Temple Israel as evidence that antisemitism continues “to pose a real and present threat” in Michigan.

“The wife of one of our colleagues works there, and many of my friends went to school or attend there,” Thies said. “A house of worship and a school meant to be a place of peace and safety was deliberately attacked because it represents a Jewish community.”

Theis also cited other incidents, including vandalism targeting a University of Michigan trustee whose home was vandalized because he is Jewish.

“Condemning this hate should not be controversial, partisan or conditional,” she said.

Jewish advocacy group End Jew Hatred thanked the Michigan Senate for adopting the resolution, stating that it “serves as an urgent bipartisan call to action to begin implementing policies to protect Jewish civil rights in the state of Michigan.”

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