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Karen Lehrman Bloch

Karen Lehrman Bloch

Karen Lehrman Bloch is editor in chief of White Rose Magazine.

Letters to God are scattered on the sorting table at an Israeli post office to be placed between the ancient stones of the Western Wall later in the day in Jerusalem, June 15, 2005. Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images.
Opinion
Love letters to Israel
Looking around at the tears, laughter and joy after two years of hell, the show was able to not just touch but nourish our souls.
Mar. 17, 2026
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Anne Frank
Opinion
The other barbarians
Feb. 5, 2025
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann at his trial in Jerusalem, 1961. Credit: Israel Government Press Office.
Opinion
Just following orders ...
Aug. 1, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
The fundamentalist Islamic movement Hizb ut Tahrir holds an anti-Israel demonstration in Copenhagen, Denmark on Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: Thomas Sjoerup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP / via Getty Images.
Opinion
The reality of Sharia
Stating the obvious doesn’t make you a hater; it makes you a realist.
Jul. 18, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives with First Lady Jill Biden at an event kickstarting his 2024 reelection campaign at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 5, 2024. Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Jill Biden and elder abuse
How does a wife of 47 years allow her husband to get into this humiliating position?
Jul. 7, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Voters fill out their ballots on Election Day in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Megan Zelinger/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
The case for independents
Becoming an Independent provides a safe alternative for Jews in 2024, which continues to fully blossom into 1938.
Jun. 27, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Jewish Pro-Palestinian Protesters, IfNotNow
Opinion
Dear status leftists
To you, jihad is the new black.
Jun. 2, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
A scene from "October 7 the Play." Credit: Aaron J. Houston
Opinion
Oct. 7, verbatim
Amidst a background of explosions and screams, a new play is a collage of 13 testimonies.
May. 26, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Eden Golan
Opinion
Eden Golan is the soul of beauty
Israel’s Eurovision star forces us to remember the joy of creating something other than filtered photos.
May. 16, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Quran, Books
Opinion
The ‘Islamophobia’ intimidation
Part of the reason the mobs have been able to riot illegally is because of the threat of a single word.
Apr. 25, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
The New York City skyline at night. Source: Pixabay
Opinion
Bomb threats in the naked city
When will U.S. elected officials have a “come to sanity” moment?
Mar. 24, 2024
Karen Lehrman Bloch
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