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Defense Ministry contractor killed in Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon

Son wounded as terror group escalates use of explosive UAVs against Israeli forces.

Apr. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Amer Hujirat, an Israeli civilian contractor for the Defense Ministry killed in Southern Lebanon on April 28, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Amer Hujirat, an Israeli civilian contractor for the Defense Ministry killed in Southern Lebanon on April 28, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
( Apr. 29, 2026 / JNS )

A Defense Ministry civilian contractor was killed and another wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as the Iran-backed terrorist organization continued to target Israeli personnel operating across the border.

The victim, identified as Amer Hujirat, 44, from the northern Arab city of Shfaram, was operating heavy engineering equipment in the Aitaroun area near Bint Jbeil as part of efforts to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, military sources said.

According to military reports, an explosives-laden first-person view (FPV) drone struck the vehicle directly, killing Hujirat. His 19-year-old son, who was working for the same engineering firm under a Defense Ministry contract, was lightly wounded by shrapnel and transported to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, where he was listed in stable condition.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it targeted an Israeli engineering vehicle with a suicide drone.

The incident underscores the group’s growing reliance on low-cost, high-impact UAVs to bypass traditional defenses and strike operational forces on the ground.

The Israel Defense Forces said Hujirat’s family was notified by police, adding that despite operating in a combat zone, civilian contractors killed in such incidents are not recognized as fallen soldiers.

“The IDF and Defense Ministry extend their condolences to the family,” the military said.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions along Israel’s northern border, where the IDF has continued operations to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure despite a fragile ceasefire environment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recent video statement that he had ordered a “special project” to counter the growing threat of Hezbollah FPV drones. “It will take time—but we will take care of that,” he said.

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