More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Belgium’s double standard

The heart of the matter in this case is the European country’s discomfort with exemptions for religious practice.

Apr. 30, 2026
Rav Hayim Leiter
From left: Pastor Rik Hoet, Rabbi Pinchas Padwa, Belgian Parliament member Michael Freilich, Imam Nordine Taouil and Mouhameth Galaye Ndiaye at a meeting of the three biggest religious communities in Belgium—Judaism, Islam and Catholicism—at the Federal Parliament in Brussels ahead of a plenary session on Oct. 19, 2023. The religious communities sought to send a joint message for peace and unity, following the terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, and a surge of attacks on Jewish targets in Europe. Photo by James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images.
From left: Pastor Rik Hoet, Rabbi Pinchas Padwa, Belgian Parliament member Michael Freilich, Imam Nordine Taouil and Mouhameth Galaye Ndiaye at a meeting of the three biggest religious communities in Belgium—Judaism, Islam and Catholicism—at the Federal Parliament in Brussels ahead of a plenary session on Oct. 19, 2023. The religious communities sought to send a joint message for peace and unity, following the terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, and a surge of attacks on Jewish targets in Europe. Photo by James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images.
Rav Hayim Leiter
Rav Hayim Leiter Rav Hayim Leiter
Hayim Leiter is a rabbi, mohel, wedding officiant and member of a private beit din in Israel. He founded Magen HaBrit, an organization that protects the ceremony of brit milah and the children who undergo it. He lives in Efrat and can be reached on X.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Belgium is once again facing claims of antisemitism.

Since the raids on the homes of the three mohalim in Antwerp and the confiscation of their tools in May of 2025, there has been a great deal of tension between the Jewish community and the local government.

The case began a few years ago when Rabbi Moshe (Aryeh) Friedman, a controversial local figure, alerted the health ministry that the mohalim were practicing metzitzah b’peh, or direct oral contact on the wound. The ritual is known to be life-threatening if, for example, a newborn contracts a resulting infection like herpes.

In February of this year, the controversy intensified when U.S. ambassador to Belgium Bill White openly criticized the investigation as antisemitic and demanded that the health ministry carve out protections for the millennia-old ritual. Although some at the time said claims of antisemitism were unwarranted, the question remains as to what prompted White to speak out on the issue almost a year after it went public.

Belgian Parliament member Michael Freilich of the nationalist, conservative and liberal-conservative Flemish Alliance (N-VA)—the only Orthodox Jewish Member of Parliament—visited Washington around the time of the raids and discussed the issue of protections for circumcision. Freilich insists that his visit was to better understand how the United States has balanced the separation of church and state, thus protecting ritual circumcision. He was looking for a diplomatic solution to the crisis back home.

Even though these conversations preceded White’s comments by several months, there are those who attempt to draw a causal link.

The Federal Ethics Committee in Belgium recently delivered a sharp rebuke of Freilich, saying that he prioritized religious/communal advocacy over his duties to the Belgian state. By engaging with foreign powers on an ongoing criminal case, the MP had attempted to bypass the judiciary, thus undermining state sovereignty. He had also sown distrust in Belgian institutions by insinuating that there were “hidden motives” in the mohel investigations.

The real question is not whether Freilich’s conduct deserves scrutiny, but whether Belgium applies the same scrutiny when lawmakers lobby foreign actors on causes more fashionable than Jewish religious freedom.

Opposition parties (the Greens and Ecolo, a French-speaking green political party) demand a formal reprimand and the initiation of the 2017 transparency log of all tax-funded trips to avoid shadow diplomacy. Freilich and his party have pushed back, claiming that the investigation is a character attack intended to show his “split loyalty.”

Even granting that MP Freilich was lobbying a foreign body for political ends, he’s far from the first to do so.

Flemish and Walloon ministers have often sought international support for Flemish autonomy and economic interests. Members of the Green Party (as well as other left-leaning parties) have consistently lobbied international bodies to pressure Belgium on issues ranging from Xinjiang forced labor to Palestinian rights. These actions have been overlooked because they are framed as advocating universal values as opposed to intervening in Belgian law and are rarely referred to the Ethics Committee.

Those claiming outrage about Freilich’s behavior are attempting to conceal the selective nature of their claims by demanding blanket transparency for all future government travel while at the same time ignoring all past infractions. The demands also overlook the fact that the 2017 recommendations were voluntary as opposed to legally binding.

The heart of the matter is Belgium’s discomfort with exemptions for religious practice. Beyond the embarrassment caused by White’s criticism of the mohel investigations, Belgium is a secular society, which helps explain why charges are rarely leveled against MPs lobbying for so-called “human rights” issues.

The Belgian government is attempting to save face against the charges of Jew-hatred lodged by a politically controversial Trump appointee. None of this is to say that public-health standards and interference in open court cases should be ignored. The solution to this crisis is clear legislation protecting freedom of religion—namely, the practice of brit milah.

Instead, Belgium is digging a deeper hole and providing fresh ammunition to its critics. Pursuing the lone Orthodox Jewish MP during an antisemitism scandal doesn’t dispel the accusations. It lends credence to them.

Europe Religion Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Ma'ale Adumim, near Jerusalem, June 28, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Ire at Israeli FM saying need US OK before Judea and Samaria sovereignty
MK Ohad Tal says applying Israeli sovereignty is the only viable solution to stabilizing the region.
Apr. 30, 2026
Josh Hasten
Epic Fury
U.S. News
Trump to be briefed on Iran military options
U.S. Central Command has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla leave the port of Barcelona, April 12, 2026. Photo by Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli Navy intercepts Gaza flotilla hundreds of miles from Strip
Some 175 activists “are now making their way peacefully to Israel,” according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Attack LA synagogue
U.S. News
‘Thought it was end of my life,’ says Jewish man attacked near Los Angeles synagogue
“People shouldn’t think that, ‘Oh this is not going to happen to me,’” the 32-year-old Judaic studies teacher told JNS. “It can happen to anyone walking the streets, anyone with their groceries.”
Apr. 29, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Laptop, Cellphone
U.S. News
Bipartisan House resolution condemns Jew-hatred rhetoric by online influencers
“When influential voices spread conspiracy theories, promote terrorism or dehumanize Jewish people, it fuels real-world violence and intimidation,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.
Apr. 29, 2026
Crime scene police tape
U.S. News
Jewish man assaulted leaving Los Angeles synagogue, Israeli envoy says
The attacker yelled “free Palestine” at the victim, Israel Bachar, the Israeli consul general to the Pacific Southwest, told JNS.
Apr. 29, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow