Sa’ar: No sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, ‘at least in coming months’

Israel is not planning to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, “at least in the coming months,” due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s opposition to the move, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recently acknowledged, according to a Ynet report on Tuesday.

“Implementing sovereignty, we will need to do only with the coordination with the United States of America,” Sa’ar told members of American Friends of Likud during a briefing, per a recording obtained by the Hebrew outlet.

“For now, as you know, President Trump doesn’t support that,” he continued. “We don’t have intention to do it, at least in the coming months—it is against the path of President Trump’s plan, and doing that will no doubt alienate Israel from a lot of friends.”

The right-wing government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to remain in power until Oct. 27, when national elections are to be held by law, Sa’ar noted.

The foreign minister during the briefing made clear that Jerusalem would continue to voice its opposition to a Palestinian state and strengthen its grip on Judea and Samaria by expanding Jewish communities in the disputed region.

At the same time, he made clear that Israel opposes a Palestinian state and is advancing measures on the ground in the settlements. That is “one of the reasons why we have tension in our relations with the E.U.,” he said. “We oppose the Palestinian state and they think—and as a matter of fact, there is something to it—our settlement policy is not totally connected with the will or wishes about the future of Judea and Samaria,” he added.

The Netanyahu government has led an unprecedented drive to expand Jerusalem’s control of Judea and Samaria, having approved tens and thousands of homes and dozens of new communities since being sworn in three-and-a-half years ago.

Last year, U.S. Vice President JD Vance slammed Israeli opposition lawmakers, as well as one member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, for voting to advance a bill calling for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria during his Oct. 22-23 visit to the Jewish state.

“If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it,” Vance told reporters on the tarmac prior to his departure.

“The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel,” Vance declared, using a term that many in the Trump administration eschew, preferring instead to use the biblical names Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu also denounced opposition parties and members of his own party over the vote. The votes were “a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord” during Vance’s visit, the premier said.

Addressing the vote in favor by longtime Likud member Yuli Edelstein, Netanyahu described him as a “disgruntled” lawmaker, noting that he had been recently fired as chairman of the powerful Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

“Without Likud support, these bills are unlikely to go anywhere,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Nearly 70% of Israeli citizens want Jerusalem to extend its full legal sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, according to a 2025 survey.

Fifty-eight percent of Israeli Jews believe that communities in Judea and Samaria contribute to the security of the entire country, according to a survey the Jewish People Policy Institute published last year.