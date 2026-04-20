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Israel: UN chief turning blind eye to Hezbollah terror

“Mind boggling how António Guterres can post about a Hezbollah terror attack in Lebanon without mentioning the perpetrator,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel: UN chief turning blind eye to Hezbollah terror

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Guterres
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends a reception hosted by Ignazio Cassis (not pictured), vice president and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, to mark the completion of the Portail des Nations in Geneva, Feb. 23, 2026. Credit: Elma Okic/U.N. Photo.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres of ignoring Hezbollah terrorism in Lebanon by design.

“At this point, omitting Hezbollah isn’t oversight—it’s policy,” the ministry tweeted, responding to Guterres’s condemnation of a terrorist attack that killed a French peacekeeper and wounded three others on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Hezbollah of the carrying out the attack on the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon.

“Mind boggling how António Guterres can post about a Hezbollah terror attack in Lebanon without mentioning the perpetrator—like reviewing ‘Jaws’ and skipping the shark,” added Jerusalem.

The U.N. chief’s statement had called on “all actors” to “respect the cessation of hostilities & the ceasefire.”

UNIFIL said in a statement on Saturday that a peacekeeping unit clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghandouriyah, west of the Israeli border town of Metula, to reestablish links with isolated UNIFIL positions “came under small-arms fire from non-state-actors.”

One peacekeeper succumbed to his wounds and three others were injured, two of them seriously, the international force said.

UNIFIL condemned the attack and said that initial assessments pointed at Hezbollah as the perpetrator.

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