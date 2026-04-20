Gaza food assistance tops 1.5 million tons since truce, COGAT says

The numbers are in, since the start of the ceasefire:



600 trucks per day on average.

1.5M+ tons of food.

650,000+ tents and tarpaulins.

70,000+ tons of hygiene supplies.

12,500+ tons of medical equipment.

6,500+ trucks of essential winter supplies.



There is no limit to the… pic.twitter.com/QYhBN4wimd