More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gaza food assistance tops 1.5 million tons since truce, COGAT says

“There is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza,” said the Israeli Defense Ministry body.

Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff

Gaza food assistance tops 1.5 million tons since truce, COGAT says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Palestinian terrorists sit on trucks carrying aid near the Zikim Crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, June 25, 2025. Photo by Ali Qariqa/Flash90.
Palestinian terrorists sit on trucks carrying aid near the Zikim Crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, June 25, 2025. Photo by Ali Qariqa/Flash90.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)—the Defense Ministry body overseeing civilian affairs in Judea, Samaria and Gaza—revealed on Sunday the numbers behind the aid that has entered the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

More than 1.5 million tons of food has entered the territory, delivered on average by 600 trucks per day, according to the unit.

Additionally, roughly 650,000 tents and tarpaulins have been delivered, including 70,000 tons of hygiene supplies, 12,500 tons of medical equipment and 6,500 trucks of essential winter supplies.

“There is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza. We remain committed to facilitating these vital goods for the civilian population,” COGAT wrote on X.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A placard on the “Hostages Bench” in Central Park, New York, dedicated in an event on April 19, 2026, to the hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Alon Kaplun.
U.S. News
NYC Jewish community inaugurates ‘Hostages Bench’ in Central Park
Some 1,000 people showed up to the event, organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and UJA-Federation of New York.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks at the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, April 14, 2026. Credit: Ronen Horesh/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli embassies, diplomats targeted about 30 times since Oct. 7 attacks, says Israel’s FM
Gideon Sa’ar spoke ahead of Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
World News
Israel exposes Iran-backed terror network in Azerbaijan
The plot targeted an oil pipeline and Jewish sites, with drones and explosives smuggled in under IRGC direction, Israeli agencies said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A massive memorial candle is projected atop the Israeli Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv ahead of Yom Hazikaron, April 19, 2026. Credit: Defense Ministry's Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Giant candle projected atop Israeli Defense Ministry for Memorial Day
The building will be illuminated with Israeli flags, the word Yizkor and the number 25,648, representing the fallen.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Guterres
Israel News
Israel: UN chief turning blind eye to Hezbollah terror
“Mind boggling how António Guterres can post about a Hezbollah terror attack in Lebanon without mentioning the perpetrator,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
British authorities’ officials deliver a press briefing
Antisemitism
UK police probe Iranian fingerprints on antisemitic arson attacks
Two suspects were detained in connection to the latest attempt to set a London synagogue ablaze.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Sailors man the rails as the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is guided by tugboats in San Diego Bay as it returns to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island after a five-month deployment to the Middle East in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What could trigger a regional war in the Middle East?
Apr. 20, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips