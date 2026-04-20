Gaza food assistance tops 1.5 million tons since truce, COGAT says
“There is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza,” said the Israeli Defense Ministry body.
Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)—the Defense Ministry body overseeing civilian affairs in Judea, Samaria and Gaza—revealed on Sunday the numbers behind the aid that has entered the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
More than 1.5 million tons of food has entered the territory, delivered on average by 600 trucks per day, according to the unit.
Additionally, roughly 650,000 tents and tarpaulins have been delivered, including 70,000 tons of hygiene supplies, 12,500 tons of medical equipment and 6,500 trucks of essential winter supplies.
“There is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza. We remain committed to facilitating these vital goods for the civilian population,” COGAT wrote on X.
The numbers are in, since the start of the ceasefire:— COGAT (@cogatonline) April 19, 2026
600 trucks per day on average.
1.5M+ tons of food.
650,000+ tents and tarpaulins.
70,000+ tons of hygiene supplies.
12,500+ tons of medical equipment.
6,500+ trucks of essential winter supplies.
There is no limit to the… pic.twitter.com/QYhBN4wimd