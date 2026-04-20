WATCH: Palestinian flag flown as rioters take over Queens street

The New York City Police Department opened an investigation over the weekend after more than 100 drivers, some waving Palestinian flags, participated in a drag-racing street takeover in Queens, N.Y.

“Riots with Palestinian flags—not in the streets of Gaza, but in Queens in New York,” Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, tweeted around midnight on Monday, posting footage of the drag race.

פרעות עם דגלי פלשתין - לא ברחובות עזה, אלא בקווינס שבניו יורק. pic.twitter.com/un5MYmjIik — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) April 20, 2026

The incident, which involved many vehicles driving in circles, was first reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said in a statement.

When police officers arrived at the scene near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street, they activated their lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. Dozens of vehicles proceeded to flee the area.

Several people jumped on the hood of a police car, causing damage and cracking the windshield, before fleeing.