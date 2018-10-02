Salaries rewarding terrorists won’t be stopped, says director of PLO Commission of Prisoners

Ignoring the international criticism and condemnation of the Palestinian Authority’s rewarding terrorist murderers with generous salaries, director of the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Qadri Abu Bakr, has emphasized that these salaries will continue:

“Director of [PLO] Commission of Prisoners and Released Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr emphasized that the leadership, led by [P.A.] President Mahmoud Abbas, will continue to support the resolve of the prisoners and their families and will not succumb to the Israeli and American pressures calling to stop the martyrs’ (shahids) and prisoners’ salaries (rawatib) and allowances (mukhassasat).” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 21, 2018]

Abu Bakr further “expressed his pride in the prisoners, who did not hesitate to sacrifice years of their lives for the freedom of the country and the people ... ”Abu Bakr echoed P.A. Chairman Abbas who recently said that Palestinian terrorists and murderers are “stars in the sky”:

Abbas: “We view the Martyrs and prisoners as stars in the sky of the Palestinian people and the sky of the Palestinian people’s struggle, and they have priority in everything ... ” [Official Palestinian Authority TV, July 24, 2018] Read the full PMW report here.