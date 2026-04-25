Girl, 11, dies of wounds from Iranian missile strike

Nesya Karadi, 11, died at Sheba Medical Center on Friday, nearly three weeks after being critically wounded in an Iranian missile strike on her family home in Bnei Brak. She was buried at the Elad Cemetery in central Israel on Saturday night.

The attack occurred on April 1, hours before the start of Passover. Authorities said the missile carried a cluster warhead, with a submunition directly striking the home and wounding 14 people. Karadi was the 22nd fatality in Israel from Iranian attacks since the war began on Feb. 28. All were civilians.

Among the dozen others wounded in the attack was her father, a volunteer with Magen David Adom, who administered life-saving first aid to his daughter before losing consciousness. Her family shared that she was named “Nesya” (“Miracle of God”), noting that the midwife described her birth as a miracle.

Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert mourned the loss of a “pure child whose whole life was ahead of her.”

“We pray that God sends comfort and healing to the parents and family,” Zeibert said. “The municipality will support the family and accompany it in any way that is needed in this time of pain and grief.”