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Netanyahu: Relieved Trump ‘safe and strong’ following attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“We are thankful that the law enforcement officer shot during the attack is safe and on the path of recovery,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu: Relieved Trump ‘safe and strong’ following attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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Trump Netanyahu Herzog Israel
U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after disembarking Air Force One at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Oct. 13, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday expressed his relief that U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were “safe and strong” following the attack at the previous evening’s White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington.

“We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the U.S. Secret Service for their swift and decisive action,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier on Sunday said the Jewish state was praying for the “safety and security of the United States of America and its leaders” following the “heinous attack.”

Herzog in a social media post said he was “relieved to hear that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, American leaders, and guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were unharmed by the gunman who opened fire outside the event hall.”

The Israeli head of state added, “We are thankful that the law enforcement officer shot during the attack is safe and on the path of recovery.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday condemned the shooting “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States and Trump,” Sa’ar posted on X, commending Secret Service agents for “their swift action in neutralizing the attacker.”

“Zero tolerance for political violence,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat added.

Cole Allen, 31, a resident of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, has been identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire outside the dinner where Trump and other administration officials were gathered.

The suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives, and is believed to have acted alone, police said.

Allen told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The suspect didn’t specifically say he was targeting the president, just “administration officials,” a law enforcement source told the outlet.

The annual dinner will be rescheduled.

U.S.-Israel Relations
JNS Staff
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