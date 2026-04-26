Netanyahu: Relieved Trump ‘safe and strong’ following attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday expressed his relief that U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were “safe and strong” following the attack at the previous evening’s White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington.

“We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the U.S. Secret Service for their swift and decisive action,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier on Sunday said the Jewish state was praying for the “safety and security of the United States of America and its leaders” following the “heinous attack.”

Herzog in a social media post said he was “relieved to hear that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, American leaders, and guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were unharmed by the gunman who opened fire outside the event hall.”

The Israeli head of state added, “We are thankful that the law enforcement officer shot during the attack is safe and on the path of recovery.”

Relieved to hear that President @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS Melania Trump, Vice President @JDVance, American leaders, and guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were unharmed by the gunman who opened fire outside the event hall.



We are thankful that the law enforcement… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 26, 2026

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday condemned the shooting “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States and Trump,” Sa’ar posted on X, commending Secret Service agents for “their swift action in neutralizing the attacker.”

“Zero tolerance for political violence,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat added.

Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States and @POTUS Trump.



I condemn in the strongest possible terms the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents dinner attended by President Trump, and commend American security forces for their swift action in… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 26, 2026

Cole Allen, 31, a resident of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, has been identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire outside the dinner where Trump and other administration officials were gathered.

The suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives, and is believed to have acted alone, police said.

Allen told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The suspect didn’t specifically say he was targeting the president, just “administration officials,” a law enforcement source told the outlet.

The annual dinner will be rescheduled.