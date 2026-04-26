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European journalists, politicos ‘abdicated their professional responsibilities,’ Pahlavi says

The exiled Iranian opposition leader said they failed to address Tehran’s human rights violations.

Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

European journalists, politicos ‘abdicated their professional responsibilities,’ Pahlavi says

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Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, and his wife during a demonstration in Berlin, April 23, 2026. Photo by John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images.
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, and his wife, Yasmine Pahlavi, during a demonstration in Berlin, April 23, 2026. Photo by John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / JNS )

Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s crown prince in exile, on Friday slammed European media and politicians for failing to address Tehran’s human rights violations, accusing them of having “fully abdicated their professional responsibilities and even their moral objectivity.”

Speaking after a series of meetings across Europe, including press conferences in Stockholm and Berlin, Pahlavi said he traveled across the continent “to give a voice to the millions of Iranians held hostage by the Islamic Republic, its terror and its internet blackout.”

The prince said more than 150 reporters attended the two briefings, but “not a single one” asked him about the “40,000 Iranians slaughtered on the streets of my country,” or about “the 19 political prisoners executed in the last two weeks” and the “20 political prisoners currently sentenced to death.

“When I stood next to a mother whose son was killed and a father whose son was killed on January 8 and 9 and asked them to hear their stories, not a single one of the 150 European journalists asked them a question,” Pahlavi exclaimed.

Journalists “seem more interested in criticizing America” and “asking why the United States and Israel killed the dictator that has slaughtered our people for 47 years, than criticizing the regime doing the slaughtering,” he charged.

The Iranian opposition leader also criticized what he described as skepticism among some European officials, stating, “One member of parliament even told me they didn’t think Iranians were ready for democracy.” He rejected that view, declaring, “Iranians aren’t just ready for democracy—40,000 people just gave their lives for it.”

Pahlavi said he would continue advocating for regime change regardless of international backing. “Whether or not Europe stands with us …, I will fight for my people and my country,” he said. “Even if we have to do this alone, we will fight until Iran is free.”

Pahlavi’s visit to Berlin on Thursday, where he was snubbed by German officials, came as part of the prince’s push against diplomatic negotiations with the Islamic regime.

“If you think you can make peace with this regime, you are sorely mistaken,” he said at the press conference. “There will never be stability, even if a watered-down version of this system survives.

“The whole narrative of ceasefire and negotiation is still based on thinking that … you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists,” he explained.

Pahlavi said there were no pragmatists or reformers among Tehran’s new leaders, saying they were simply “different faces of a regime.

“The regime has never been as fragile as it is now,” he said. “It is a wounded beast.”

As Pahlavi left the event in Berlin’s government district, an assailant splashed him with a red substance, Deutsche Welle reported. Police detained a suspect and said he was being questioned about his motives. Pahlavi’s team said the liquid was tomato sauce.

Pahlavi appeared unhurt after the substance was splashed on the back of his blazer and neck, and waved to supporters before being rushed into a car by security guards and driven away.

Pahlavi—who lives in exile in Maryland—earlier this month declined an invitation from the European Parliament to speak alongside other Iranian opposition representatives.

He was invited to address the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and the parliament’s delegation for relations with Iran. Other Iranian parties and personalities opposed to the Islamic Republic were also invited.

“Due to previous commitments, he is not able to attend,” announced German Member of European Parliament David McAllister, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

However, Darya Safai, a Flemish right-wing member of the Belgian parliament, who is of Iranian origin, was quoted by the Euractiv news website as saying that the E.U. invitation showed a lack of respect for Pahlavi as the legitimate leader of a transition to democracy.

“We accept everyone, but a revolution has only one leader,” Safai said in a statement of support for Pahlavi.

Iran Media Middle East
JNS Staff
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