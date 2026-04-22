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Arizona approves resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

“Judea and Samaria are central to Jewish history and faith,” stated David Livingston, a Republican state representative. “This resolution affirms what is true and rejects language created to deny it.”

Apr. 22, 2026

Arizona approves resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

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Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )

The Arizona Legislature approved on Monday a resolution urging state agencies to use the term “Judea and Samaria” instead of “West Bank” in official communications.

House Concurrent Resolution 2047, sponsored by David Livingston, a Republican state representative, recognizes what it describes as the “historical, biblical and legal legitimacy” of Judea and Samaria and formally rejects “West Bank” as a modern political construct.

The measure passed both chambers, clearing the Senate on April 20 after earlier approval in the House. The nonbinding resolution directs state entities to adopt the terminology in government documents and references.

“Today, as Israel honors those who gave their lives defending the nation, Arizona stands with the truth about that nation’s history,” Livingston stated.

The resolution, which Livingston introduced following a 2025 visit to the region, is part of a broader national effort by some lawmakers to promote the use of biblical names for the territory west of the Jordan River, which is widely referred to internationally as the West Bank.

“Judea and Samaria are central to Jewish history and faith,” he said. “They are not political labels to be swapped out for convenience. This resolution affirms what is true and rejects language created to deny it.”

Israel Bachar, Israel’s consul general for the Pacific Southwest, praised the move, stating that Arizona “has set a gold standard in terms of state legislative initiatives that protect and enhance the U.S.-Israel relationship on the state level.”

Judea and Samaria
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