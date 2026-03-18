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Linda Gradstein

Linda Gradstein

Linda Gradstein is a freelance writer for JNS.

Krakow documents
Features
A family’s Holocaust saga uncovered in a Polish attic
A chance visit to a Krakow apartment building led an Israeli designer to a hidden box of documents and objects that survived the Shoah.
Jan. 28, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Foreign workers from India enjoy traditional holiday celebrations in Jerusalem, Sept. 8, 2025. Photo by Rachel Alroey/Flash90.
Features
War-driven labor shortage pushes Israel toward Asian workers
Jan. 16, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Thousands of visitors attend Sommelier 2026, Israel's largest wine exhibition, in Tel Aviv, Jan. 12, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Livny.
Features
L’chaim! Israel’s wine industry raises a glass to recovery
Jan. 14, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Visitors photograph the hologram of David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, at the Friends of Zion Museum, Jan. 7, 2026. Credit: FOZ.
Features
New Jerusalem exhibition lets you talk to Israel’s premiers
Visitors to the Friends of Zion Museum are invited to experience the Jewish state’s history through lifelike holograms of its prime ministers.
Jan. 7, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS
Features
Tel Aviv leads the way in lowering speed limit to counter congestion
With Israel’s roads overwhelmed, infrastructure lagging and traffic worsening, the most affected city is paving a new path. But will it work?
Dec. 20, 2025
Linda Gradstein
Evangelical Christian Leaders Visiting Israel 2025
Features
Evangelical pastors honor freed hostages at Nova site
More than 1,000 visiting pastors traveled to Israel’s south, witnessing the devastation of Oct. 7 and vowing to amplify Israel’s story.
Dec. 6, 2025
Linda Gradstein
Gal Pauker with his grandfather, Gideon Pauker, who was murdered on Oct. 7, 2023, on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Rebuilding a family legacy in the vineyards of Nir Oz
After losing his beloved grandfather on Oct. 7, Gal Pauker revives the family winery, turning grief into growth.
Oct. 31, 2025
Linda Gradstein
Sexual War Crimes, Women
Features
Dinah Project presses Israel to charge Hamas terrorists for sexual violence
Two years after the massacre, Israel has still not prosecuted any of the hundreds of terrorists arrested on Oct. 7, 2023.
Oct. 5, 2025
Linda Gradstein
Rabbi Amirit Rosen and Rabbi David Goodman, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Two years into war, Rosh Hashanah prayers reflect complex reality
The Schechter Rabbinical Seminary invited both clergy and lay people to write prayers in a compilation titled, ‘Rejoice with Trembling.’
Sep. 18, 2025
Linda Gradstein
Lara Burns
Israel News
Former FBI official: Hamas remains entrenched in US
“When organizations like Hamas are quiet, that’s when they’re the most lethal,” Lara Burns told journalists in Tel Aviv.
Sep. 15, 2025
Linda Gradstein
Child in School, Israel
Features
Almost two years into the war, schools have learned to cope
“Very few kids feel poignant insecurity or a sense of threat that we felt a year ago,” Justin Resnick, a psychologist in private practice, tells JNS.
Sep. 1, 2025
Linda Gradstein
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