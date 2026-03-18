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Uzay Bulut

Uzay Bulut

Uzay Bulut is a Turkish journalist formerly based in Ankara.

Technology, Coding, Computers
Opinion
X exposes Pakistan-based operator spreading AI-generated Iranian war propaganda
Social-media platforms have become incubators for hate speech, often used to incite mob violence and apply the country’s harsh blasphemy laws.
Mar. 16, 2026
Uzay Bulut
Flag of Pakistan
Opinion
Pakistan-based terrorist groups exploit Gaza to raise funds and bolster recruitment
Jan. 28, 2026
Uzay Bulut
Pakistan Air Force Jet
Opinion
Hamas-Pakistan alliance continues to build
Sep. 27, 2025
Uzay Bulut
Eritrea
Opinion
With the media focused on Gaza, Christians across Africa fall to a globalizing jihad
The case of Eritrea is particularly instructive, as it demonstrates what can happen to the freedom of religion, conscience and expression when the far-left comes to power, enabled by an Islamic majority.
Sep. 11, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Haifa Port
Opinion
New India-Mideast-Europe corridor represents a connective boon for Israel
When completed, it will likely include three major Mediterranean Sea ports: Haifa in Israel, Piraeus in Greece and Trieste in Italy.
Sep. 5, 2025
Uzay Bulut
The border of Pakistan
Opinion
Terror outfits rally in Pakistan while the West looks the other way
Pakistan’s military-intelligence complex has developed a normalization and even celebration of jihadist violence as a tool of statecraft.
Jul. 1, 2025
Uzay Bulut
Map of Bangladesh
Opinion
Greater Bangladesh?
How Turkey is destabilizing the Indian subcontinent in pursuit of an Islamic caliphate.
Jun. 24, 2025
Uzay Bulut
Border of Azad Kashmir and Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir
Opinion
India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targets terrorists after a massacre of Hindus
The Pakistan government’s state sponsorship of terrorism in Kashmir has been happening since the partition of India in 1947.
May. 19, 2025
Uzay Bulut
Map of Kashmir
Opinion
Pakistani terrorist outfits adopt Hamas’s strategy
Pakistan and India have been fighting over the Kashmir region for decades, but the April 22 terror attacks took on a new tone.
May. 7, 2025
Uzay Bulut
Pope Francis
Opinion
Millions of Christians are under Islamist assault, so Pope Francis targets the Jews
Perhaps he believes that pointing a finger at the Jews will divert Muslim rage from the Vatican.
Dec. 23, 2024
Charles Jacobs
A Coptic Christian woman mourns victims killed in an attack a day earlier, during an early morning ceremony at the Prince Tadros church in Egypt's southern Minya province on Nov. 3, 2018. Photo by Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
America is silent about Christian girls kidnapped by Islamists
The life and suffering of the Coptic minority in Egypt is a due to the Islamic invasion, dominance and ongoing persecution that occurs under Islamic rule.
Dec. 8, 2024
Charles Jacobs
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