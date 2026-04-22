Iran says it executed a man accused of spying for Israel

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel and transmitting sensitive information, the Islamic Republic’s judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The Iranian outlet identified the man as Mehdi Farid, saying he held a position in a civil defense unit within what it described as a sensitive organization and used his access to gather intelligence for Israel’s Mossad.

According to the report, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence and the execution was carried out after the completion of legal procedures.

Dozens of executions have been reported in Iran this year, including cases involving individuals accused of protest-related offenses or espionage. Rights organizations say Iran carries out more executions per capita than any other country.