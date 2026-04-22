More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Jewish-owned shop targeted in ‘religiously aggravated’ arson attack in UK

The police said it was eager to track down a group of young men in the area at the time.

Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

Jewish-owned shop targeted in ‘religiously aggravated’ arson attack in UK

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )

A fire door of a Jewish-owned shop in the United Kingdom was set alight in an act of vandalism in what Hertfordshire Police are calling a “religiously aggravated” arson attack.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the county in eastern England.

The police said it appears to be an isolated incident and not tied to other arson attacks against the Jewish community in London.

“Firstly, I would like to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate crimes in our communities in Hertfordshire. I am keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information,” Det. Superintendent Mark Clawson said, according to the BBC.

“In particular, I am especially keen to trace a group of young males who were seen in the area around the time of the incident,” he said. “If you were one of these people or think you know who they may be, please get in touch.”

The force also requested anyone with relevant mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a volunteer-based charity established in August 2014 by members of the Anglo-Jewish community, posted to X: “Another arson attack on a Jewish space. The recent spate of arson attacks on Jewish spaces in this country is, worryingly, growing. Last month, four ambulances belonging to Hatzola—the Jewish-run volunteer service—were set on fire.”

It noted that “this is the fourth report of an arson attack on a Jewish space in the past week alone. This is simply untenable. Arson attacks on the Jewish community appear to happen at a daily rate. Who, or what, will be burnt next? We are running out of time to find out, and swift action is urgently needed.”

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Arizona approves resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
“Judea and Samaria are central to Jewish history and faith,” stated David Livingston, a Republican state representative. “This resolution affirms what is true and rejects language created to deny it.”
Apr. 22, 2026
White Nationalist, Neo-Nazi
U.S. News
Southern Poverty Law Center indicted for manufacturing extremism
“If these allegations are true, the SPLC is likely to be the largest single funder of white nationalist extremism in the United States,” stated Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
Apr. 22, 2026
Security Camera
U.S. News
Maryland county awards $1.7 million in security grants amid rising threats
“This is how local government should work: proactive, responsive and effective,” said Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC).
Apr. 22, 2026
Suspect handcuffed by police
Israel News
Iran says it executed a man accused of spying for Israel
Judiciary news outlet claimed Mehdi Farid passed sensitive information to Mossad.
Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operate in the Litani River region, Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Analysis
IDF enforces new Southern Lebanon security zone
Ground forces and Israeli Air Force rapidly detect and fire on armed terrorists approaching military positions while finalizing a four-tier buffer zone.
Apr. 22, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Participants of the First Congress of Latin American Legislators Against Antisemitism, meet in Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 13-15, 2026. Credit: Combat Antisemitism Movement.
Antisemitism
Lawmakers from 15 Latin American nations unite to combat antisemitism
The regional coalition issued a declaration condemning the BDS movement and supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.
Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as troops try to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war
Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Define a ‘good’ Jew
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow