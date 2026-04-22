Jewish-owned shop targeted in ‘religiously aggravated’ arson attack in UK

A fire door of a Jewish-owned shop in the United Kingdom was set alight in an act of vandalism in what Hertfordshire Police are calling a “religiously aggravated” arson attack.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the county in eastern England.

The police said it appears to be an isolated incident and not tied to other arson attacks against the Jewish community in London.

“Firstly, I would like to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate crimes in our communities in Hertfordshire. I am keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information,” Det. Superintendent Mark Clawson said, according to the BBC.

“In particular, I am especially keen to trace a group of young males who were seen in the area around the time of the incident,” he said. “If you were one of these people or think you know who they may be, please get in touch.”

The force also requested anyone with relevant mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a volunteer-based charity established in August 2014 by members of the Anglo-Jewish community, posted to X: “Another arson attack on a Jewish space. The recent spate of arson attacks on Jewish spaces in this country is, worryingly, growing. Last month, four ambulances belonging to Hatzola—the Jewish-run volunteer service—were set on fire.”

It noted that “this is the fourth report of an arson attack on a Jewish space in the past week alone. This is simply untenable. Arson attacks on the Jewish community appear to happen at a daily rate. Who, or what, will be burnt next? We are running out of time to find out, and swift action is urgently needed.”