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Meira Kolatch

Meira K

Meira Kolatch is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.

JNS TV
The hidden power behind the oil surge no one is talking about
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Mar. 17, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV
How the US and Israel targeted Iran’s air defenses in a coordinated strike
Mar. 3, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV
The disappearance of Christians in the Middle East
Feb. 23, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV
Defending the Druze: Why Israel’s strike on Syria matters
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 18
Jul. 22, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
Something massive is unraveling inside Gaza
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 17
Jul. 17, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
Watching history shift in real time
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 16
Jul. 8, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
The war that redrew the Mideast power structure
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 15
Jun. 30, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
Behind Israel’s headlines with guest Dave Rubin
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 12
Jun. 6, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
The Gaza aid dilemma: Is Israel empowering its enemies?
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 11
May. 28, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
Israel begins final stage of Gaza war
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 10
May. 20, 2025
Meira K
JNS TV
Did Trump just abandon Israel? What’s really going on?
“The Meira K Show,” Ep. 10
May. 12, 2025
Meira K
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