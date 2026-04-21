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JNS TV   Meira K Show

The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war

Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K

The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war

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( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

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Hezbollah
Meira K
Meira K Meira K
Meira Kolatch is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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