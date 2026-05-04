More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Maryland county executive rejects synagogues’ request for security grant program

“The focus of our county work to protect synagogues and other vulnerable institutions should remain with our Police Department and Hate Crimes Prevention Program,” Steuart Pittman stated.

May. 4, 2026
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks at YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and the Nonprofit Center to highlight over $8 million in federal funding for local infrastructure, public safety, and community resource projects, including $3,500,000 for Joint 911 Public Safety Center Technology. Feb 18, 2026. Credit: Office of County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks on over $8 million in federal funding for local infrastructure, public safety and community resource projects, including $3,500,000 for Joint 911 Public Safety Center Technology, at the YWCA of Annapolis, Feb 18, 2026. Credit: Office of County Executive Steuart Pittman.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman declined to include funding for a proposed synagogue and community security grant program in his fiscal 2027 budget, saying it would have limited impact.

The proposal, backed by four Maryland synagogues, sought county funding for security at institutions vulnerable to hate crimes. In an April 24 letter to constituents, Pittman said he “took the proposal seriously,” noting that “antisemitism is a national epidemic, as is hate against African Americans, Muslims, immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community.”

He ultimately rejected the funding request, stating that “there would be no grant program in our upcoming budget proposal.”

“A future county executive may see things differently, but I believe that the focus of our county work to protect synagogues and other vulnerable institutions should remain with our Police Department and Hate Crimes Prevention Program,” he wrote.

Pittman said he met with Jewish community representatives to inform them of the decision.

In his address to the county council on May 1, Pittman said the budget “projects an impressive $2.5 billion in revenues and $2.5 billion in the kind of spending that delivers a return.”

“I will not pretend, however, that it delivers the economic justice that our families deserve,” he said. “That will be possible only when the leaders we elect at the federal level find the courage to disobey their political donors, to fairly tax the excessive wealth that has accumulated in the hands of our oligarchy and invest that money in our people and their infrastructure.”

The final budget proposal prioritizes spending on education, public safety and infrastructure while slightly lowering the property tax rate. No religious, nonprofit or community group appears to receive a county-funded security grant.

Jonathan “Jody” Goldsmith, president of the Jewish Federation of Annapolis and the Chesapeake, said the county has not done enough to protect Jewish constituents.

“Anne Arundel County is falling behind at a time when the threat environment is getting worse,” he wrote.

“Churches, synagogues, mosques, and community centers here are spending $80,000 to $100,000 annually on security—guards, surveillance systems, training. These are not optional upgrades. They are the cost of staying open safely in an era of rising hate,” he said. “So while public safety is a core obligation of government, these burdens are being paid for privately by the potential victims of hate crimes themselves.”

“This is not sustainable,” he said. “It is not acceptable.”

EXPLORE JNS
Miriam Adelson speaks at the Israeli-American Council's gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 3. Credit: Noam Temes.
U.S. News
Israeli-American Council gives award to Adelson, says she has ‘profoundly shaped the Jewish world’
Miriam Adelson’s “commitment to the security and unity of our people is more vital than ever during these challenging times,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council.
May. 4, 2026
The National Mall in Washington, D.C. Credit: Albert Pego/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Secret Service shoots armed suspect near Washington Monument
The suspect opened fire after being confronted by officers, prompting a lockdown of parts of the National Mall and the White House.
May. 4, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rhode Island State House
U.S. News
Rhode Island bill would allocate $75,000 to Jewish social-services nonprofit
The measure, scheduled for a finance committee hearing, directs funding to Jewish Collaborative Services for the fiscal year 2026-27.
May. 4, 2026
The University Center building at The New School in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: MusikAnimal via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
New School rejects student government’s vote to pause Hillel chapter’s funding
The private university stated that the student senate “is using its platform to target fellow students in a misguided attempt to hold those students responsible for the acts of governments.”
May. 4, 2026
The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, separating Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south), Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team/NASA.
U.S. News
US, Gulf states push new UN resolution targeting Iranian mines in Strait of Hormuz
The narrower U.N. Security Council measure would require Tehran to disclose mine locations and halt attacks on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.
May. 4, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Part of an Iranian ballistic missile in the desert near the city of Arad after being fired toward Israel during the war with Iran, April 16, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
World News
Iran fires missiles and drones at UAE, causing injuries
The attacks are “a dangerous escalation in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations,” according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
May. 4, 2026
A pro-Palestinian protest. Credit: Alfo Medeiras/Pexels.
JNS TV / Judeacation
CNN faces massive backlash after anti-Israel story backfires
May. 4, 2026
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionists in disguise
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
The fallacy of ‘unity’
Ruthie Blum