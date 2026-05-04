The fragmented Jewish economy

Jewish talent, capital and networks are among the most formidable in the world. So why do they rarely find each other?

I have sat across the table from some of the most capable people in the world—entrepreneurs who built companies from nothing, investors who moved markets, executives who shaped industries. Undeniably accomplished, many of them Jewish, and yet they often operate in complete isolation from one another.

This is not a complaint about individual ambition. It is an observation about structural absence. The Jewish people have built extraordinary things in Israel, across the world and at every level of the global economy. What has not been built, in any sustained way, is the connective infrastructure that would allow those achievements to multiply and scale.

Consider this: Among Jewish professionals in any given industry—finance, technology, medicine, law, real estate—how many know who else in their orbit shares that identity? And of those who do, how many have been given a structured opportunity to connect, collaborate or co-invest?



I suggest, very few. Jewish identity tends to live in one circle while professional life lives in another, rarely intersecting in ways that generate lasting economic value. The result is a kind of fragmentation: immense individual achievement, relatively little collective economic architecture.



This is not merely a missed opportunity for individuals; it has real consequences at scale. Israel, widely recognized as one of the world’s leading innovation economies, has a global pool of extraordinary business talent, capital and networks that could serve as a natural strategic partner. Instead, the relationship between Israel and global Jewish business communities has been mediated primarily through philanthropy, which is an admirable tradition, but one that is transactional and episodic, rather than structural and sustained.

For decades, the dominant model for Jewish collective action has been philanthropic. Individuals of means give to institutions, Jewish agencies, foundations and universities that pool resources and deploy them toward communal priorities. This model produces good, supporting causes, but it has also created a set of structural dependencies that limit what is possible.

Philanthropy flows in one direction and depends on the ongoing generosity of a relatively small number of donors. It does not, by design, build economic ecosystems, the kind where value is produced, exchanged and reinvested within a community. Over the years, I have watched promising initiatives in the Jewish professional world founder and fade—not because the vision was wrong but because the underlying economics were hollow. Good intentions are not a business model.



There is also a cost at the individual level. Jewish professionals in tech, finance, real estate, law and beyond routinely navigate their careers without access to a network organized around shared identity and interest. They find mentors, investors, co-founders and clients through general professional channels, many of which are organized around geography, industry or institutions. Belonging to one of the world’s most historically networked people presents surprisingly little practical advantage in the modern economy.

The alternative to philanthropy-as-strategy is not the absence of generosity. It is the construction of economic infrastructure that includes talent pipelines, capital networks, co-investment vehicles and business communities that generate and sustain their own value.

Imagine a Jewish entrepreneur in New York who needs an introduction to a manufacturing partner in Tel Aviv and finds one through a trusted community network rather than a cold LinkedIn search. Or an investor in the Diaspora who gains access to Israeli deal flow through relationships built on shared context and accountability. Or a young professional in London who discovers a mentor in the same industry, connected not just by geography or school but by values and identity. These are not utopian scenarios. They describe what robust professional communities routinely deliver for their members, except that no such community exists at scale for Jews across the Israel-Diaspora axis.

The challenge is building this infrastructure in a way that is financially self-sustaining. A network built on dues and donations will face the same fragility as the philanthropic model it seeks to supplement. What is needed is a platform where the value created through connections, deals, partnerships and shared intelligence flows back into the system that produced it. Partnership, not charity. That is harder to build. It requires more trust, more transparency and more accountability. But it is the only version likely to last.



Several initiatives have tried, with varying degrees of success, to close this gap, from accelerators and networking organizations to Israel-Diaspora investment vehicles. What most of them have lacked is the combination of community depth, commercial rigor and long-term horizon required to build durable infrastructure rather than a series of events.

Vision 2048, a new platform launching this year, is attempting to address this structural gap directly. Its model centers on building sustained talent pipelines and business networks between Israel and the global Jewish Diaspora, underpinned by revenue-generating infrastructure rather than philanthropic subsidy. Whether it succeeds will depend on execution. But the underlying premise that the Jewish economy remains more fragmented than it needs to be and that this fragmentation has real costs is not in serious dispute.

The question worth asking is not whether such infrastructure should exist. The case for it is strong, but does the Jewish world have the collective will to build it with the seriousness it deserves?

That means prioritizing economic partnership alongside philanthropy, treating Diaspora-Israel business integration as a strategic objective rather than an afterthought and holding new platforms accountable to outcomes rather than intentions.

The potential is not hypothetical. It is sitting, largely untapped, in the professional lives of millions of people who have never been given a serious structure in which to act on it together.