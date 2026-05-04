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Israeli-American Council gives award to Adelson, says she has ‘profoundly shaped the Jewish world’

Miriam Adelson’s “commitment to the security and unity of our people is more vital than ever during these challenging times,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council.

May. 4, 2026
Israeli-American Council Miriam Adelson
Miriam Adelson receives the Israeli-American Council’s “defender of Am Yisrael” lifetime achievement award at a Los Angeles gala, May 3, 2026. Credit: Noam Temes/Courtesy.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli-American Council gave philanthropist Miriam Adelson its “defender of Am Yisrael” lifetime achievement award at its Los Angeles regional gala at a private residence in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Elan Carr, CEO of the council, stated that Adelson’s “transformative leadership and philanthropy have profoundly shaped the Jewish world and immeasurably strengthened the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

“Her commitment to the security and unity of our people is more vital than ever during these challenging times,” he said. “With this award today, we celebrate her and honor her remarkable legacy and ongoing devotion to our shared future.”

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