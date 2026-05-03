Hezbollah rockets target Upper Galilee

Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists fired several rockets at northern Israel from Lebanon on Sunday, according to the Israel Defense Forces. No injuries were reported.

One of the rockets was intercepted, while the outcome of additional interception attempts was still being reviewed, the military said.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in the Upper Galilee town of Moshav Avivim, sending the community’s some 550 residents to bomb shelters.

“This incident constitutes an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” stated the military.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, after the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries on April 23 agreed to extend the truce for three more weeks following historic direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the ceasefire through its incessant terrorist attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

On Sunday morning, the IDF ordered tens and thousands of noncombatants to evacuate their homes ahead of airstrikes in the Southern Lebanese villages of Al-Duwayr, Arab Salim, Al-Sharqiya, Jibshit, Braashit, Sarafand, Dounin, Briqa, Qaaqaiya Al-Jisr, Al-Qasiba and Kafra Sir.

“Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire is compelling the IDF to act against Hezbollah infrastructure,” tweeted IDF Col. Avichay Adraee, from the Arab Media Branch in the Israeli army’s Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF does not intend to harm you, and for your safety, we urge you to distance yourselves from your homes and immediately move at least 1,000 meters [0.62 miles] away from the vicinity,” he added. “Anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities, or their weapons may be putting their life at risk.”

The IDF over the weekend struck dozens of Hezbollah sites in Southern Lebanon, in addition to eliminating terrorists operating near ground troops, the military said on Saturday.

Among the targets attacked were command centers, a weapons storage facility and additional infrastructure “used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terrorist activities.”

Meanwhile, the IDF’s Multidimensional Unit continues to operate south of the ceasefire line “in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians,” according to a separate statement on Sunday.

The unit continues to locate and dismantle launch pads using its “technological capabilities,” according to the statement.

In one raid, the Multidimensional Unit identified and eliminated via a drone strike two armed Hezbollah operatives who posed a threat. The soldiers also ordered an Israeli Air Force attack on a structure where terrorists had gathered, according to the military.

“The IDF will continue operating against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF troops, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” the statement concluded.