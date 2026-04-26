More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Tehran demands US lift blockade before talks resume

Washington “must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” as a condition for “resolving issues,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says.

Apr. 26, 2026
David Isaac

Tehran demands US lift blockade before talks resume

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Iranians walk past a large billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran's Vanak Square on April 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Iranians walk past a billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran’s Vanak Square on April 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / JNS )

The Islamic Republic refuses to resume talks with the United States so long as the latter continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, senior Iranian leadership said on Sunday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a call that the U.S. “must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” as a condition for “resolving issues.”

The U.S. Navy has redirected 37 vessels since April 13, the day its blockade of Iranian ports went into effect. On Saturday, a U.S. Navy helicopter from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney intercepted the M/V Sevan in the Arabian Sea. The Panama-flagged LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanker is among 19 “shadow fleet” vessels sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. Central Command said.

Pezeshkian said American maritime restrictions on Iran were a “clear breach of the ceasefire understandings.” Such measures, along with “threatening rhetoric” from the U.S. administration, have increased Iran’s doubts regarding America’s commitment to the diplomatic process, he said, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The U.S. put its blockade in place in response to Iran’s own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. President Donald Trump explained on April 13: “We can’t let a country extort the world, because that’s what they’re doing.” He said the blockade would bring Tehran to the negotiating table.

Iran said it has no intention of lifting its blockade as long as the American blockade remained in place. On April 22, Iran fired on three ships in the strait. The attacks were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Iranian media, AP reported.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Sultan of Oman Haytham bin Tariq, where he discussed security in the Strait of Hormuz and the stalled talks between the U.S. and Tehran.

Before visiting Oman, Araghchi met with Pakistan’s leadership in Islamabad. However, he departed on Saturday without meeting the U.S. delegation as had been expected.

Shortly afterward, Trump canceled the trip to Pakistan of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, given Araghchi had already left Pakistan.

In canceling their trip, Trump said that there was confusion within Iran’s top ranks. “Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. ... There is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership,’” he posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Trump told media, referring to Iran’s negotiating positions: “They gave us a paper that should have been better and—interestingly—immediately when I canceled it [the talks], within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”

On Sunday, after his visit to Oman, Araghchi returned to Islamabad. He is expected to again meet with Pakistan’s top leadership.

Iran Defense and Security Business and Economy
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Supreme Court
Israel News
Israeli Supreme Court orders concrete measures against Haredi draft evaders
A panel of judges led by the court’s Deputy President Noam Sohlberg set out a series of measures government bodies must adopt.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Somaliland
World News
Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog meet in Jerusalem, July 6, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog said seeking to advance Netanyahu plea deal, no pardon planned at this stage
Israel’s head of state has faced pressure to grant a pardon from U.S. President Trump.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Former Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely. Credit: courtesy PMO
Israel News
Israel’s former UK envoy to head PM’s public diplomacy office
Tzipi Hotovely will be filling a position that has been vacant for two years.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces operations in the northern Gaza Strip, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IAF strike eliminates Hamas cell in central Gaza
Among those killed was Hazem Rami Ali Aidi, who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu Herzog Israel
U.S. News
Netanyahu: Relieved Trump ‘safe and strong’ following attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
“We are thankful that the law enforcement officer shot during the attack is safe and on the path of recovery,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A small boat loaded with merchandise sails past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is Iran’s ceasefire strategy backfiring?
Apr. 26, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unraveling the lies we were told about hate in America
Jonathan S. Tobin
Martin Sherman
Column: INTO THE FRAY
Why this war must be waged
Martin Sherman