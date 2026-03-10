Kyiv studies war against Tehran, eyeing direct implications for its own security

From a Ukrainian strategic perspective, the confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and the regime of the ayatollahs in Iran on the other cannot be viewed as a distant regional issue. The outcome of this struggle has direct implications for Ukraine’s security, the balance of power in Eurasia and the sustainability of Russia’s war effort. For these reasons, a joint American-Israeli campaign aimed at weakening the Iranian regime objectively coincides with Ukrainian national interests and deserves political support from Kyiv.

The first and most obvious reason is Iran’s direct military assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Since 2022, Iranian technology and weapons have been integrated into Russian military operations against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Systems linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been widely reported as part of Russia’s strike capabilities. These weapons have been used to attack energy facilities, civilian neighborhoods and logistical hubs. In practical terms, this makes Iran a material contributor to the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and the suffering of Ukrainian civilians.

From a strategic standpoint, any operation that degrades Iran’s military-industrial capacity reduces Russia’s ability to wage war. If Iranian production facilities, logistics networks or command structures are disrupted, Moscow loses an important external supplier of military technologies and expertise. Even temporary disruptions in these channels can translate into fewer attacks on Ukrainian cities and less pressure on Ukraine’s defensive systems.

A second argument concerns the broader geopolitical alignment that has emerged in recent years. Russia, Iran and several other rogue states have gradually formed a loose but increasingly coordinated bloc that seeks to challenge Western influence and undermine the existing international order. Tehran has provided Moscow not only with equipment but also with diplomatic support and technological cooperation. In return, Russia has supported Iran politically and economically, including in international forums.

For Ukraine, which depends heavily on support from democratic states, weakening this emerging authoritarian alignment is strategically beneficial. A successful American-Israeli operation against Iran would disrupt one of the key pillars of this bloc. It would complicate Russia’s efforts to construct a stable network of partners willing to assist its military campaigns or help it circumvent international sanctions.

A third factor relates to the security environment of the broader region. Iran has long attempted to expand its influence through proxy organizations, military programs and regional alliances. This strategy has contributed to instability across the Middle East and beyond. For Ukraine, the global security environment matters because instability and conflict often divert the attention and resources of Ukraine’s partners.

However, the opposite effect can also occur. When a destabilizing actor loses the ability to project power, the overall international system may become more predictable. If Iran’s regime were weakened or forced to abandon parts of its military strategy, it would reduce one source of geopolitical friction and potentially strengthen the international coalition opposing aggressive revisionist powers.

Another argument concerns technological and military cooperation. Iran’s defense sector has demonstrated an ability to produce relatively inexpensive but effective weapons systems that can be deployed in large numbers. These have already proven useful to Russia’s strategy of exhausting Ukrainian air defenses and damaging infrastructure. Destroying or significantly degrading this industrial capacity would therefore have consequences far beyond the Middle East.

And there is an economic dimension. Russia has relied on cooperation with Iran to circumvent sanctions, exchange energy technologies and maintain certain trade flows outside Western-controlled financial mechanisms. If the Iranian regime were significantly weakened, these economic channels would become far more difficult to sustain. This would indirectly increase the pressure of international sanctions on Russia, which remains one of Ukraine’s key strategic objectives.

Finally, from a long-term Ukrainian perspective, the ultimate strategic outcome of such pressure could be the transformation or even the collapse of the current Iranian political system. The regime of the ayatollahs has demonstrated a consistent willingness to support actors engaged in aggressive or destabilizing behavior abroad. Its removal from the geopolitical equation would fundamentally reshape the strategic landscape.

For Ukraine, the fall of this regime would have several consequences. It would deprive Russia of a committed partner willing to supply weapons and cooperate militarily. It could also open the possibility for a future Iranian government to pursue a more pragmatic foreign policy and integrate more constructively into the international community. In such a scenario, Iran might gradually shift from being a supporter of anti-Western coalitions to a state more interested in economic development and normalized international relations.

It is important to emphasize that Ukraine itself is not in a position to participate militarily in such operations. Its armed forces remain fully engaged in defending national territory and restoring sovereignty. Nevertheless, Kyiv can adopt a clear political position recognizing that pressure on the Iranian regime aligns with Ukrainian security interests.

When countries that support Russia’s war effort face consequences for their actions, Ukraine’s security environment improves. Supporting international measures that limit Iran’s ability to assist Moscow is consistent with Ukraine’s broader objective: weakening the coalition that sustains Russian aggression.

A campaign to reduce Tehran’s capacity to aid Moscow—thereby disrupting authoritarian alliances and potentially leading to long-term political change in Tehran—advances goals that coincide with Ukrainian national interests. For these reasons, Ukraine has strong strategic grounds to support efforts that constrain, and ultimately transform, the regime of the ayatollahs.