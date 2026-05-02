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News   Israel News

Hezbollah fires rockets, explosive drones at IDF soldiers

The Israeli military released footage showing a Lebanese terrorist eliminated at close range.

May. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Troops from the Israeli military's 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
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Troops from the Israeli military’s 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
2 of 4
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
An Israeli soldier from the 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
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An Israeli soldier from the 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
4 of 4
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Troops from the Israeli military's 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
An Israeli soldier from the 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Troops from the Israeli military’s 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
An Israeli soldier from the 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 2, 2026 / JNS )

Hezbollah launched several rockets and explosive drones at Israeli soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted one rocket and the rest fell hit the troops without causing injuries.

In accordance with protocol, no air-raid sirens were activated in Israel’s northern communities, the military added.

On Friday, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah terrorists who approached the troops in Southern Lebanon, and dismantled more than 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites as part of the ongoing operations in the area, the army stated.

These sites included command centers, military structures and additional terrorist infrastructure, according to the military.

In a separate statement, the IDF summarized the results of operations that have been carried out in recent weeks by troops of the 98th Division in the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil, a Hezbollah-stronghold located some three miles north of Israel.

Troops from the Paratroopers Brigade, Givati Infantry Brigade, Commando Brigade and the 214th “David’s Sling” Artillery Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, have killed more than 200 terrorists in close-quarters combat in the area, seized hundreds of weapons and dismantled over 900 Hezbollah-affiliated sites, the IDF said.

The troops also demolished the town’s stadium after discovering it was booby-trapped, the military added.

The stadium is where Hezbollah’s slain Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah delivered his speech following the Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon in 2000, equating the strength of Israeli society to that of a spider’s web.

“The IDF will continue to operate against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” the army stated.

Also on Friday, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani tweeted that since the start of the ground incursion on March 16, IDF soldiers have uncovered more than 7,500 Hezbollah weapons in Southern Lebanon.

Weapons belonging to Hezbollah uncovered in Southern Lebanon by troops from the IDF’s 98th Division. Credit: IDF.
Weapons belonging to Hezbollah uncovered in Southern Lebanon by troops from the IDF’s 98th Division. Credit: IDF.
Weapons belonging to Hezbollah uncovered in Southern Lebanon by troops from the IDF’s 98th Division. Credit: IDF.
Weapons belonging to Hezbollah uncovered in Southern Lebanon by troops from the IDF’s 98th Division. Credit: IDF.

The Iranian proxy terrorist organization “continues to attempt to rearm and re-weaponize while hiding weapons and ammunition among Lebanese civilians for terror purposes—a blatant violation of the ceasefire,” Shoshani said.

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