Antisemitic graffiti greets passengers in NY subway

“The only good Zionist is a dead one” was scrawled in red in the New York City Subway, the Combat Antisemitism Movement reported on May 2.

“We received a report through our Report It Now app,” the group, a global coalition of organizations fighting antisemitism, tweeted. The Report It Now app allows individuals to “quickly and securely” share antisemitic incidents, from defaced synagogues to in-person intimidation, without revealing personal details.

“Those responsible must be found and investigated before words turn into action,” the group added.

According to the New York City Police Department data in January, antisemitic incidents accounted for 57% of reported hate crimes in 2025, although only about 10% of New York City residents are Jewish.

Of 576 suspected hate crimes last year, 330 were antisemitic.

Jessica Tisch, the New York City police commissioner, said on April 2, after the release of the latest statistics, that “we continue to see that the vast majority of our hate crimes are antisemitic in nature.

“In fact, in the first quarter of 2026, more than half of all confirmed hate crimes, or 55%, were antisemitic,” she said.

“The hate crimes that we are seeing are really very across the board. It could be something—an act of violence. It could be drawing a symbol on a wall, for example a swastika,” Tisch said.

NYC Hate crime statistics for April will be released this week.