Maimonides Fund
Maimonides Fund is a private grantmaking organization that funds in North America and Israel. The Fund founded the Jewish Writers’ Initiative in 2019, in partnership with Crystal City Entertainment, to support the development of Jewish-themed film and television scripts, with the goal of launching these projects into the mainstream media marketplace. With the Digital Storytellers Lab, the Initiative expands to digital media platforms, bringing innovative Jewish stories to new audiences in new ways.