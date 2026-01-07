Many appear duped by AI ‘rabbi’ with 100,000 social-media followers

An account purporting to depict a “Rabbi Menachem Goldberg” has some 100,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. Though the accounts post videos that have backgrounds with apparently secular or Christian tapestries hanging on the walls of synagogues with multiple Torah arks, some with nonsensical Hebrew inscriptions, some users appear to be duped by the account.

Some commenters thank the “rabbi,” who sports a long beard and black hat, and appreciate his words of wisdom. Others appear to be aware that something is amiss with the account that launched on Dec. 29.

Both the Instagram and TikTok accounts hawk publications called “The Five Pillars” ($9.99) and “Rabbi’s Blueprint” ($19.99).

According to a biography on the attached website, the “rabbi” has “dedicated over 40 years to studying and teaching the intersection of Jewish wisdom and financial prosperity. Based in Brooklyn, he has helped thousands of people from all backgrounds achieve meaningful success through timeless Torah principles.”

In some backdrops of the films, the “rabbi” sits in an apparent sanctuary, with a Torah scroll open and unattended on a desk. Leaving a scroll open and unattended in that manner is taboo for Jews.

Many of the things that the “rabbi” says in the videos are platitudes, delivered in succession with minimal translations. The apparent Haredi rabbi refers to “God” rather than “Hashem,” and does not tend to cite particular biblical verses or rabbinic commentators in any of his messages. He also refers often to “abundance” and “renewal.” He often signs off his videos by directing people to buy his books, and in several, says just “link in bio.”

He notes at one point that the Torah says not to put a stumbling block before “another.” The verse says before a “blind person.”

Rabbi Gil Student, director of Jewish media and publications at the Orthodox Union, is part of the team developing Ohrbit, an artificial intelligence tool that delivers personalized Torah learning experiences.

“AI is a powerful tool to amplify Torah and help people study more Torah,” he told JNS. “AI should not replace human involvement and effort, but can be an incredible tool when used responsibly.”

“AI requires transparency and responsibility,” he added. “Jewish tradition requires that any book, whether written by a human or AI, have a responsible human review and approbation.”