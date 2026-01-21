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News   U.S. News

Vandals scrawl dozens of swastikas on Brooklyn neighborhood playground

“Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted,” stated Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayor.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
NYPD
New York City Police Department. Credit: Caroline Rubinstein-Willis/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Jan. 21, 2026 / JNS)

Police responded to reports of aggravated harassment on Jan. 19 and again on Jan. 21 after dozens of swastikas were found at a playground in Brooklyn, N.Y., according to the New York City Police Department.

The NYPD told JNS that officers, who responded to a 911 aggravated harassment call at about 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday at Gravesend Park, near 56th Street and 18th Avenue, found “approximately 57 swastikas in the playground and handball court area written on the wall in red, blue and yellow colors.”

“There are no arrests at this time, and the incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force,” the department told JNS.

Brooklyn Community Board 12 highlighted the hateful symbols and pointed to what it described as a similar case.

“Same park, different day. A day later, and this is what happened,” the board wrote. “We are requesting that NYPD Hate Crimes pull out all the stops to catch these vile Jew haters.”

The NYPD told JNS that officers responded to the same park on Jan. 19.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple swastikas drawn in red paint in the playground area of the park,” the NYPD said. “Approximately 16 swastikas were drawn on slides, walls and floor of the playground. The paint bottles were found on scene.”

NYPD told JNS that the incident is also being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, stated that “I am sickened by this antisemitic vandalism in Borough Park.”

“Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted,” he wrote. “My administration is working closely with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force as well as our Parks Department, and those responsible will be investigated and held accountable.”

“It’s sad what’s happening in my community. It’s sad that on consecutive days, I have to see this kind of hate,” stated Barry Spitzer, district manager for the community board.

“It’s sad that in 2026 this has become the norm. It’s sad that stuff like this doesn’t even raise an eyebrow anymore. I’m just so tired of being sad,” he wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey condemned the vandalism. “Parents should never have to fear their children will encounter vile hatred at the playground,” the ADL stated. “We are disgusted to see this display of antisemitism in Boro Park, home to tens of thousands of Jewish New Yorkers and thousands of Holocaust survivors.”

JCRC-NY stated that “this horrific act of hatred in a park within a heavily Jewish community where many Orthodox children play is a vile attack on Jewish New Yorkers. No child should ever feel unsafe or targeted because of their identity, especially in a public park that should be welcoming to all.”

The agency added that it is “the latest in a disturbing rise of antisemitic attacks against Jewish New Yorkers, following another year in which more than half of all reported hate crimes in the city targeted Jews.”

The Consulate General of Israel in New York described the incident as “antisemitic hatred.”

“A playground meant for joy and innocence was deliberately turned into a place of fear and terror because the children who play there are Jews,” it added. “We will not be silent. The Jewish community around the world will stand together and will not be intimidated.”

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Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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