Anti-Israel flotilla to feature terror group ‘coordinator’

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

An international anti-Israel flotilla to Gaza will feature at least one member of Samidoun, the group said on Saturday. Samidoun is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada and Israel and has been banned in Germany.

An international movement that’s focused on the welfare of Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists, in Israeli jails, Samidoun announced on X that Jaldia Abubakra, which it identified as the coordinator its network in Madrid, Spain, will join the flotilla, that’s due to arrive next month.

Samidoun did this on its official account, sharing a post referring readers to the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, which Abubakra founded. The text, titled “Jaldia Abubakra: Returning to Palestine with the Global Sumud Flotilla,” contains her title with Samidoun.

In October 2024, the United States and Canada issued joint statements listing Samidoun as a terrorist entity. The United States called Samidoun a “sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization” and described Samidoun head Khaled Barakat as “a member of the PFLP’s leadership” who played a “critical role in external fundraising for the PFLP.”

The same month, the Dutch Parliament passed a resolution calling on the government to designate Samidoun as a terror organization. The organization has been banned in Germany since 2023.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail on Sunday from Spain, heading for the Gaza Strip. It comprises dozens of vessels carrying activists from 44 countries. Israel has intercepted and redirected previous so-called flotillas and deported their passengers, and it is expected to block the Sumud flotilla as well.