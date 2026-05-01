US embassy in Beirut urges direct Lebanon-Israel talks, cites ‘historic opportunity’

The U.S. embassy in Beirut on Thursday called for direct engagement between Lebanon and Israel, saying the Land of the Cedars faces a “historic opportunity” to reclaim its sovereignty and shape its future.

“Lebanon stands at a crossroads. Its people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and shape their future as a truly sovereign, independent nation,” the embassy said in a statement posted on social media.

Direct talks between the neighboring states “can mark the beginning of a national revival,” the embassy said, adding that the current cessation of hostilities has created an opening for diplomacy.

The truce, the statement noted, was achieved at the request of President Donald Trump, giving Lebanon the opportunity to present its demands with the backing of the United States. It called for a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A direct meeting between President Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu, facilitated by President Trump, would give Lebanon the chance to secure concrete guarantees on full sovereignty, territorial integrity, secure borders, humanitarian and reconstruction support, and the complete restoration of Lebanese state authority over every inch of its territory—guaranteed by the United States,” the embassy said.

Lebanon stands at a crossroads. Its people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and shape their future as a truly sovereign, independent nation.



Direct engagement between Lebanon and Israel, two neighboring countries that should have never been at war, can mark… — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) April 30, 2026

Despite recent talks between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors in Washington, Lebanon and Israel remain formally at war. And despite periodic ceasefires, tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have remained high, with ongoing Hezbollah activity and Israeli military responses.

“This is Lebanon’s moment to decide its own destiny, one which belongs to all its people,” the embassy said. “The United States is ready to stand with Lebanon as it seizes this opportunity with confidence and wisdom. The time for hesitation is over.”